R1 RCM Appoints Vijay Kotte as Executive Vice President, Physician Services

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Vijay Kotte as Executive Vice President of Physician Services.



Kotte will be responsible for R1’s physician-focused solutions, including growth, product development and strategic initiatives. Kotte joins R1 with more than 20 years of healthcare experience in consulting, operations, and developing new healthcare business ventures, including over 15 years of experience developing and managing value-based payment models for providers and payors. Most recently, he was the Chief Value Officer for DaVita Medical Group with accountability for strategy, M&A, contracting, performance and operations. Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer for DaVita Medical Group with responsibility for the finance function and oversight of joint ventures. Prior to DaVita, Kotte served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Medicare operations for Meridian Health Plan. Additionally, he previously served as President of the Midwest region for WellCare Health Plans, where he was responsible for operations, sales and long-term strategic planning.

“R1 has an extremely strong set of revenue cycle capabilities for the physician setting and I am very excited to join the team to further develop these capabilities and grow the company’s footprint,” said Kotte. “Physician groups face tremendous pressure to deliver high-quality care amid increasingly complex payment models, shrinking margins and rising consumerism. I look forward to leveraging R1’s capabilities to partner with physician groups to help them improve their patient experience while driving improved financial performance.”

“We are very pleased to have Vijay join the R1 team,” added Joe Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of R1. “R1 has developed an industry-leading platform to serve healthcare providers across the continuum of care, and Vijay’s expertise will help us drive further growth in the physician setting, where we see an opportunity to deliver a highly differentiated solution relative to alternatives available in the market today.”

