SmartLabs Announces Expansion of Vivarium Program into Kendall Square

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston-based Laboratory as a Service (LaaS) leader, SmartLabs today announced the expansion of its vivarium program into the heart of Kendall Square at 301 Binney Street. SmartLabs will buildout approximately 16,000 RSF of new animal research space to support emerging and established life science companies, with availability starting in Q2 of 2020.



“We are enthusiastic to continue to support the life science community by providing animal research space as a service,” explains SmartLabs CEO and co-founder, Amrit Chaudhuri. “Vivariums operated by SmartLabs enable all researchers to conveniently and more effectively run their own animal studies. We believe we are solving a critical challenge in advancing the discovery and development of new therapeutics in the industry.”

SmartLabs offers a new way for life science companies to access a turnkey lab that is fully built out and includes enterprise-quality operations support. SmartLabs offers flexible lab and office spaces – customizable to accommodate research groups from fewer than 10 to more than 100 employees – in three locations throughout Boston: MIT/Cambridge, Boston Landing, and the Boston Seaport. The SmartLabs vivarium program offers companies a fully built out state of the art vivarium complete with professional animal care technicians (AALAS-certified) and veterinary and IACUC oversight. Users ranging from startups to pharmaceutical companies benefit from a capital-efficient vivarium service that can be deployed as needed.

Facility & Features

Small rodent vivarium: mice and rats

Private or shared holding and procedure rooms

Capacity for more than 9000 cages

24/7 access to animal holding and procedure rooms

Innovive irradiated IVC disposable caging

Available Services

Animal husbandry and general health checks

Vivarium orientation and training by SmartLabs staff

Access to technical experts, with technical study support and training available (e.g. dosing, sample collection)

In Vivo Imaging System (IVIS) available: fluorescence and bioluminescence

About SmartLabs:

SmartLabs provides a turnkey solution for researchers to access top-quality vivarium space staffed by experienced personnel. In addition, SmartLabs offers research groups with an on-demand, pharma-grade research environment for companies of all sizes, with the goal to minimize the administrative and logistical hurdles teams face as they mature.

It currently operates three locations throughout Boston – Cambridge, Boston Landing, and the Seaport District – along with a state-of-the-art vivarium. SmartLabs provides in-house design, architecture, and construction management, as well as full-service facilities management and a suite of shared amenities. For more information, please email info@smartlabs.com or visit SmartLabs.com .

SmartLabs 617-475-8547 marketing@smartlabs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.