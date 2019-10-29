BioSig Appoints Andrew Ballou as Vice President of Investor Relations

Capital markets professional to grow institutional relationships

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or “The Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company appointed Mr. Andrew (“Andy”) Gornell Ballou as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mr. Ballou brings to BioSig over 25 years of experience in capital markets, including institutional equity sales and research analysis. Most recently, Mr. Ballou served as Managing Director, Head of Institutional Equity Sales at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC., a role in which he oversaw key accounts, including large multi-manager hedge funds, mutual funds and dedicated sector funds. Prior to that role Mr. Ballou managed selected key account coverage at RBC Capital Markets, including Millennium Partners, Soros Fund Management, SIR Capital, Columbia Threadneedle, Two Sigma Investments and Times Square Capital Management. During the course of his career Mr. Ballou analyzed various private and public companies in healthcare, media and retail sectors. Mr. Ballou graduated from Hampden-Sydney College, Virginia, with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

“We pride ourselves on being a shareholder-friendly company, and implementation of effective strategies to create long-term shareholder value is one of our biggest priorities,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “Our Company’s management and the Board of Directors possess a substantial collective skillset in capital markets, and we believe Andy’s impressive Wall Street experience makes him the perfect fit to head up our internal investor relations division, as we move into our second year as a Nasdaq-listed company.”

“I have been impressed by the dedication of the Company’s management to create long-term shareholder value through appropriate allocation of Company’s human and financial resources. That combined with a novel technology, a significant unmet clinical need and first-class clinical partners, I believe, lead to a highly exciting opportunity for institutional shareholders. I look forward to contributing my skills and knowledge and raising awareness of BioSig within fundamentals-driven institutional community,” said Mr. Ballou.

BioSig stock was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market exchange in September 2018 and was recently added to the Russell 3000 Index .



About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP(tm) System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP(tm) System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Natasha Drapeau BioSig Technologies, Inc. Executive Vice President 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 ndrapeau@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x119



