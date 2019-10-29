Franklin Electric Reports Record Third Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) reported record third quarter 2019 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72, versus a GAAP fully diluted EPS in the third quarter 2018 of $0.63. Third quarter 2019 sales were a record $348.4 million, compared to 2018 third quarter sales of $341.9 million. Third quarter EPS before the impact of restructuring expenses was also a record at $0.73 compared to 2018 third quarter EPS before restructuring of $0.64 (see table below for a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS before restructuring).



Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Our third quarter earnings were a record for any third quarter in the Company’s history. Our earnings per share grew by 14 percent from the third quarter 2018. Our improvement in earnings was led by our Distribution segment which grew operating income by over 70 percent as a result of more favorable weather conditions in much of the United States and acquisitions. Our free cash flow after capital expenditures is about 65 percent higher through the first three quarters of the year versus the same period of 2018. Despite these earnings and cash generation improvements, organic sales growth was below expectations in our Water and Fueling systems businesses.”

Key Performance Indicators:

For the Third Quarter Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2019 2018 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 33.9 $ 30.0 13 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 33.7 $ 29.8 13 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.4 $ 0.3 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.3 $ 0.2 Earnings before Restructuring $ 34.0 $ 30.0 13 % For the Third Quarter Earnings Per Share 2019 2018 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 46.7 47.2 -1 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.72 $ 0.63 14 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.73 $ 0.64 14 %





Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q3 2018 $110.2 $31.0 $40.8 $17.3 $199.3 $77.8 $78.0 ($13.2 ) $341.9 Q3 2019 $111.4 $30.6 $40.8 $17.0 $199.8 $78.1 $87.0 ($16.5 ) $348.4 Change $1.2 ($0.4 ) $0.0 ($0.3 ) $0.5 $0.3 $9.0 ($3.3 ) $6.5 % Change 1 % -1 % 0 % -2 % 0 % 0 % 12 % 2 % Foreign currency translation ($0.4 ) ($2.3 ) ($2.0 ) ($0.2 ) ($4.9 ) ($0.9 ) $0.0 % Change 0 % -7 % -5 % -1 % -2 % -1 % 0 % Acquisitions $2.3 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $2.3 $0.0 $7.3 Volume/Price ($0.7 ) $1.9 $2.0 ($0.1 ) $3.1 $1.2 $1.7 % Change -1 % 6 % 5 % -1 % 2 % 2 % 2 %





Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Third Quarter 2019 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 28.4 $ 21.6 $ 5.9 $ (13.2 ) $ 42.7 % Operating Income To Net Sales 14.2 % 27.7 % 6.8 % 12.3 % Restructuring $ 0.4 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.4 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 28.8 $ 21.6 $ 5.9 $ (13.2 ) $ 43.1 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 14.4 % 27.7 % 6.8 % 12.4 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Third Quarter 2018 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 28.4 $ 20.9 $ 3.1 $ (12.3 ) $ 40.1 % Operating Income To Net Sales 14.2 % 26.9 % 4.0 % 11.7 % Restructuring $ - $ - $ 0.3 $ - $ 0.3 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 28.4 $ 20.9 $ 3.4 $ (12.3 ) $ 40.4 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 14.2 % 26.9 % 4.4 % 11.8 %

Water Systems

Water Systems sales were $199.8 million in the third quarter 2019, versus the third quarter 2018 sales of $199.3 million. In the third quarter of 2019, sales from businesses acquired since the third quarter of 2018 were $2.3 million. Water Systems sales decreased 2 percent in the quarter due to foreign currency translation. Water Systems organic sales were higher by 2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Water Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by 1 percent overall compared to the third quarter 2018, primarily related to sales from acquisitions. Sales of dewatering equipment increased by 2 percent on the continued diversification of product sales and channels. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment increased by 1 percent versus the third quarter 2018. The increase in groundwater pumping systems was primarily due to improved weather conditions in North America and increased sales to the Company’s Headwater Distribution segment. Sales of surface pumping equipment decreased by 4 percent on lower sales of both wastewater and condensation removal equipment.

Water Systems sales in markets outside the U.S. and Canada declined by 1 percent overall. Foreign currency translation decreased sales by 5 percent. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Water Systems organic sales increased by 4 percent, primarily driven by higher sales in Latin America and Europe, Middle East and Africa markets, partially offset by sales declines in Asia Pacific.

Water Systems operating income was $28.4 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $28.4 million in the third quarter 2018.

Fueling Systems

Fueling Systems sales were $78.1 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to third quarter 2018 sales of $77.8 million and were a record for any third quarter. Fueling Systems sales decreased 1 percent in the quarter due to foreign currency translation. Fueling Systems organic sales increased 2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by 10 percent compared to the third quarter 2018. The increase was principally in the fuel management systems and service station hardware product lines. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues declined by 6 percent, primarily due to lower sales in China.

Fueling Systems operating income was a record for any third quarter at $21.6 million compared to $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Fueling Systems operating income was higher in the quarter due to favorable product sales mix.

Distribution

Distribution sales were $87.0 million in the third quarter 2019, versus third quarter 2018 sales of $78.0 million. In the third quarter of 2019, sales from businesses acquired since the third quarter of 2018 were $7.3 million. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The Distribution segment operating income was $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. Distribution’s operating income was higher in the third quarter due to higher sales volumes and acquisitions and leverage on operating expenses.

Overall

The Company’s consolidated gross profit was $117.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the third quarter of 2018 gross profit of $113.0 million. The gross profit increase was primarily due to higher Fueling Systems and Distribution sales. The gross profit as a percent of net sales was 33.8 percent in the third quarter of 2019 versus 33.0 percent in the third quarter of 2018.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $74.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $72.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. SG&A expenses from acquired businesses was $1.5 million and excluding the acquired entities, the Company’s SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $73.0 million, an increase of less than 1 percent from the third quarter 2018, partially due to the offsetting effect of foreign currency translation versus the prior year.

Commenting on the outlook for the remainder of 2019, Mr. Sengstack said:

“Based on our third quarter results and our current view of our end markets, we expect our fourth quarter to be similar to last year in both revenue and earnings. This would result in full year 2019 earnings per share before restructuring at the low end of our current guidance.”

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am Eastern Time. The third quarter 2019 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rxbyt5hx

If you intend to ask questions during the call, please dial in using 877.643.7158 for domestic calls and 914.495.8565 for international calls. The conference ID is: 5988134.

A replay of the conference call will be available Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon Eastern Time through noon Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, by dialing 855.859.2056 for domestic calls and 404.537.3406 for international calls. The replay passcode is: 5988134.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 348,416 $ 341,866 $ 994,471 $ 981,466 Cost of sales 230,793 228,900 667,624 653,442 Gross profit 117,623 112,966 326,847 328,024 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 74,500 72,483 226,581 223,723 Restructuring expense 404 346 1,735 990 Operating income 42,719 40,137 98,531 103,311 Interest expense (2,037 ) (2,443 ) (6,674 ) (7,477 ) Other income/(expense), net (250 ) (422 ) (303 ) (581 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) 2,082 (1,601 ) 2,166 (3,151 ) Income before income taxes 42,514 35,671 93,720 92,102 Income tax expense 8,439 5,739 17,706 10,916 Net income $ 34,075 $ 29,932 $ 76,014 $ 81,186 Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (168 ) 74 (306 ) 491 Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 33,907 $ 30,006 $ 75,708 $ 81,677 Income per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.64 $ 1.62 $ 1.74 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 1.61 $ 1.72





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30 December 31,

2019 2018

ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 47,805 $ 59,173 Receivables 198,052 172,899 Inventories 333,810 314,049 Other current assets 37,900 33,758 Total current assets 617,567 579,879 Property, plant, and equipment, net 197,712 207,064 Right-of-Use Asset, net 24,822 - Goodwill and other assets 396,839 395,422 Total assets $ 1,236,940 $ 1,182,365 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 94,531 $ 76,652 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,580 67,230 Current lease liability 8,337 - Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 80,797 111,975 Total current liabilities 257,245 255,857 Long-term debt 93,123 94,379 Long-term lease liability 16,487 - Income taxes payable non-current 11,965 10,881 Deferred income taxes 27,925 28,949 Employee benefit plans 33,404 38,020 Other long-term liabilities 19,964 17,934 Redeemable noncontrolling interest (229 ) 518 Total equity 777,056 735,827 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,236,940 $ 1,182,365









FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 76,014 $ 81,186 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,705 28,987 Non-Cash Lease Expense 7,640 - Share-based compensation 7,459 6,627 Other (1,747 ) (1,234 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (27,170 ) (30,853 ) Inventory (19,841 ) (15,571 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27,391 (6,094 ) Operating Leases (7,637 ) - Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - (7,026 ) Other 411 4,396 Net cash flows from operating activities 90,225 60,418 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (15,591 ) (15,108 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 866 432 Acquisitions and investments (20,871 ) (42,085 ) Other investing activities 8 388 Net cash flows from investing activities (35,588 ) (56,373 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in debt (31,659 ) (8,203 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,331 8,747 Purchases of common stock (10,301 ) (12,080 ) Dividends paid (20,919 ) (16,960 ) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling shares (487 ) - Net cash flows from financing activities (61,035 ) (28,496 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4,970 ) (1,609 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (11,368 ) (26,060 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 59,173 67,233 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 47,805 $ 41,173





