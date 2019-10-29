Canada Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report, 2019 - Mobile Revenue Will Account for 49.5% of the Total Telecom Revenue by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Canada today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The telecom service revenue growth in Canada over 2019-2024 will be driven by mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data will be the largest revenue-contributing segment over 2019-2024 driven by rising mobile internet subscriptions, fast growing M2M connections and growing adoption of 4G/5G services over the forecast period.



Mobile voice revenues will drop from an estimated $5.2 billion in 2019 to $3.1 billion by the end of 2024 due to the growing consumer shift towards OTT-based communication solutions and a reduction in voice tariffs. Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024, driven by growth projected in cable and FTTx subscriptions over the forecast period.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Canada

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook

Companies Mentioned



Rogers

Bell

Telus

Freedom Mobile

Videotron

Sasktel

Shaw

Key Highlights



The overall telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Canada will grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2024.

Mobile revenue will account for 49.5% of the total telecom revenue by 2024, driven by increasing adoption of mobile broadband and 4G services.

The share of 4G in total mobile subscriptions will decline from 90.2% in 2019 to 70.1% by year-end 2024 due to projected growth in adoption of 5G services following its expected arrival in Canada in 2020. The author expects that 5G will constitute 28.3% share of total mobile subscriptions by the end of 2024.

The top three mobile operators, Bell Canada, Rogers and Telus accounted for a 90.3% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2019. We expect the competition to intensify as the regulator focuses on facilitating entry of new players and operation of smaller regional players.

Reasons to Buy

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Canada's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the author's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Canada's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Canada's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Canada.

Key Topics Covered



Market highlights Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context Demographic and macroeconomic context Regulatory context Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook Total telecom service revenue Mobile services market Fixed services market Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots Competitive landscape Bell Canada Rogers TELUS Additional resources Baseline forecast assumptions Data tables Glossary

