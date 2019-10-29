WANdisco Launches LiveDeltaLake to Enable Multi-region and Multi-cloud Analytics for Databricks

Solution provides Databricks customers with continuous data analytics across multiple regions and cloud environments

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company for machine learning and AI, announced today the release of LiveDeltaLake which allows Databricks users to have consistent business insights across different regions or cloud environments. LiveDeltaLake ensures data is always accurate and available by replicating all data changes to Managed Delta Lake on Databricks, enabling consistent insights regardless of where the query was made.



According to Gartner, “For many operational and analytic systems, consistency is a key determinant of data quality and integrity…Data consistency is a binary quality within its context — data can either be trusted to be consistent, or it cannot. If the data cannot be trusted to be consistent, you must allow for the possibility that it is inconsistent with other data, and the information you get from datasets may not be accurate.”*

Databricks customers can access the same data even when using different underlying storage, either within the same cloud (e.g. ADLS Gen1 and Gen2) or between AWS and Azure clouds within multi-cloud scenarios while avoiding disruption to business operations. LiveDeltaLake allows customers to take advantage of compute resources across multiple regions to leverage specific compute resources anywhere.

LiveDeltaLake combines the power of Fusion , WANdisco’s patented coordination engine, and WANdisco’s LiveMigrator , its single-scan migration technology that automates the migration of data at scale in the cloud, ensuring accurate and consistent data during and after migration. With LiveDeltaLake, Fusion and LiveMigrator working together, customers gain unparalleled flexibility in their transition to a modern Spark-based analytics platform in the cloud to take advantage of Managed Delta Lake on Databricks using heterogeneous, underlying data storage across multiple regions and clouds.

“LiveDeltaLake provides Databricks users with the unique ability to choose a distributed approach with Managed Delta Lake on Databricks, whether it’s across regions or clouds. Data is continuously updated to provide consistent business insights while computing capacity can be shared when resources can’t be drawn upon for a particular region,” said WANdisco CEO and co-founder David Richards. “WANdisco looks forward to continue its partnership with Databricks and provide their users with uninterrupted data analysis and business insights.”

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company for machine learning and AI. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco Fusion keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. WANdisco has over a hundred customers and significant go-to-market partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, and others as well as OEM relationships with IBM and Alibaba. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com ﻿.

