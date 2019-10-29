Validian Engages in Testing with the Objective of Licensing & Deployment

/EIN News/ -- Provides Update on Development and Commercial Roll Out

Ottawa, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Validian Corporation (OTC: VLDI; “Validian” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in cyber security technology, today is pleased to announce that it is engaged in comprehensive testing with several different prospects with the objective to license, install and deploy our technology upon successful testing.

Validian has persevered through the past 2 years to break through barriers to market entry by undertaking the following:

We built a remote test and development platform, which facilitates multiple parties testing at the same time. Anyone qualified by us can be issued credentials and begin comprehensive testing in minutes. This platform has removed several barriers for prospects, including reducing the allocation of their internal resources, eliminating the need to use their own testing labs and enabling testing by remotely located cyber security experts.

We built a comprehensive app for testing all of the ValidianProtect features and capabilities. The testing app can be modified quickly to adapt to forms and areas of testing that vary among different prospects. Now there are two state-of-the-art apps that can be used to test Validian's features and capabilities as well as undergo a myriad of different forms of penetration testing via various types of cyber attacks.

We extended our core technology by building out certain capabilities that some of our prospects required.

We launched a new website that supports promoting and licensing our technology.

As well, the Confidential Computing Consortium, comprised of major technology companies, has recently identified the next priority area for cyber security – securing data in use and data in memory. Validian already does both, as well as provides controls, tracking and alerts on the permitted and prohibited uses of data, and all on a software only basis. No appliances or other hardware are required.

Also, a recently issued independent global report, which found the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market as one of the fastest growing areas of cyber security to 2026, identified Validian Corporation as a provider of RASP technology.

These have acted as a catalyst to renewed interest from our prospects, which helped to engage them in comprehensive testing for the purpose of licensing and deployment.

About Validian Corporation

Validian’s technology seamlessly secures the complete lifecycle of data: in use, in memory, at rest and in transit. It works on all devices, operating systems and technology platforms — and everywhere in between. Validian is a U.S. public company with offices in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.Validian.com for more information on its digital asset solutions.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investors should carefully consider the information contained in this news release before making an investment in the shares of the company. Information contained in this news release contains "forward looking statements", which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," expects," "may," "should," or "anticipates" or negative thereof or given that the future results covered by such forward -looking statements will be achieved. The preceding matters constitute cautionary statements identifying important factors with respect to such forward-looking statements, including certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from the future statements. Other factors could also cause actual results to vary materially from the future results covered in such forward-looking statements.

Contact: Validian Corporation info@validian.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.