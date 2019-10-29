Astec Industries Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Net sales of $255.8M consistent with Q3 2018

Gross margin decreased 240 bps to 20.3%, due to softer market conditions

Q3 EPS $0.13; $0.17 as adjusted compares to $0.30 a year ago

Introduced aligned strategy for profitable growth – Simplify, Focus and Grow

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net sales were relatively flat at $255.8 million compared to $256.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Domestic sales decreased 2.3% to $189.8 million from $194.2 million a year ago while international sales increased 5.7% to $66.0 million from $62.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to controlling interest was $3.0 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to controlling interest of $7.0 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 57.0%.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Barry Ruffalo, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our results for the quarter highlight our ability to navigate effectively through a challenging environment. Despite margin compression due to softer market conditions, I am confident we are taking the steps necessary to align production with demand and position ourselves for profitable growth over the long-term. I had the opportunity to meet with our regional leaders, facilities managers, and many of our employees and customers around the world during the quarter, and am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us. While we are still in the process of developing the details of our strategic path forward, I am excited to introduce the pillars of our aligned strategy for profitable growth – Simplify, Focus and Grow. I look forward to sharing further details of our new strategy in subsequent communications.”

Backlog as of September 30, 2019 was $243.9 million, a decrease of $64.7 million or 21.0% compared to the September 30, 2018 backlog of $308.6 million. Domestic backlog decreased 29.2% to $158.0 million at September 30, 2019 from $223.2 million at September 30, 2018. International backlog at September 30, 2019 remained relatively flat at $85.8 million compared to $85.4 million at September 30, 2018.

Commenting on backlog at quarter end, Mr. Ruffalo continued, “We are actively aligning the business to meet the current demand. The implementation of our Sales and Operations Planning process will help us navigate changing markets and our international strategy will expand our opportunities to accelerate revenue growth.”

Consolidated financial information for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and additional information related to segment revenues and profits are attached as addenda to this press release.

Investor Conference Call and Web Simulcast

Astec will conduct a conference call and live webcast today, October 29, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, to review its third quarter and nine-month results as well as current business conditions. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 407-9210 (at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call). International callers should dial (201) 689-8049. You may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/54354 . You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec Industries. An archived webcast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 11, 2019 by dialing (877) 481-4010, or (919) 882-2331 for international callers, Conference ID #54354. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

Astec Industries, Inc., ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; oil, gas and water well drilling and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

The information contained in this press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the future performance of the Company, including statements about the effects on the Company from (i) market conditions, (ii) efforts to align production with demand, (iii) implementing a Sales and Operations Planning process, and (iv) its backlog activity. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations and are based upon currently available information, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted or anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise, could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause future events or actual results to differ materially include: general uncertainty in the economy, oil, gas and liquid asphalt prices, rising steel prices, decreased funding for highway projects, the relative strength/weakness of the dollar to foreign currencies, production capacity, general business conditions in the industry, demand for the Company’s products, seasonality and cyclicality in operating results, seasonality of sales volumes or lower than expected sales volumes, lower than expected margins on custom equipment orders, competitive activity, tax rates and the impact of future legislation thereon, and those other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

For Additional Information Contact:

Steve Anderson

Vice President, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Secretary

Phone: (423) 899-5898

Fax: (423) 899-4456

E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com

Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30 September 30 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,289 $ 25,674 Investments 1,103 2,432 Receivables, net 114,073 127,523 Inventories 356,889 429,220 Prepaid expenses and other 31,530 39,513 Total current assets 529,884 624,362 Property and equipment, net 190,545 187,903 Other assets 95,240 91,199 Total assets $ 815,669 $ 903,464 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade $ 59,886 $ 74,419 Other current liabilities 113,195 132,534 Total current liabilities 173,081 206,953 Long-term debt, less current maturities 717 26,506 Non-current liabilities 24,287 23,731 Total equity 617,584 646,274 Total liabilities and equity $ 815,669 $ 903,464 Astec Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 255,807 $ 256,613 $ 886,389 $ 854,595 Cost of sales 203,947 198,329 674,362 717,197 Gross profit 51,860 58,284 212,027 137,398 Selling, general, administrative & engineering expenses 47,643 51,054 158,594 154,396 Restructuring charges 875 - 1,431 - Income (loss) from operations 3,342 7,230 52,002 (16,998 ) Interest expense (167 ) (170 ) (1,299 ) (488 ) Other 467 115 1,379 1,774 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,642 7,175 52,082 (15,712 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 632 180 11,420 (2,301 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 3,010 $ 6,995 $ 40,662 $ (13,411 ) Earnings (loss) per Common Share Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.31 $ 1.81 $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.30 $ 1.79 $ (0.58 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 22,523 22,923 22,510 23,009 Diluted 22,685 23,084 22,666 23,009





Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profit (Loss) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 88,219 99,617 67,971 - 255,807 2018 Revenues 87,063 101,735 67,815 - 256,613 Change $ 1,156 (2,118 ) 156 - (806 ) Change % 1.3% (2.1% ) 0.2% - (0.3% ) 2019 Gross Profit 15,406 20,837 15,541 76 51,860 2019 Gross Profit % 17.5% 20.9% 22.9% - 20.3% 2018 Gross Profit 18,642 24,294 15,282 66 58,284 2018 Gross Profit % 21.4% 23.9% 22.5% - 22.7% Change (3,236 ) (3,457 ) 259 10 (6,424 ) 2019 Profit (Loss) (419 ) 5,803 5,093 (7,732 ) 2,745 2018 Profit (Loss) 4,761 9,011 3,318 (9,778 ) 7,312 Change $ (5,180 ) (3,208 ) 1,775 2,046 (4,567 ) Change % (108.8% ) (35.6% ) 53.5% 20.9% (62.5% ) Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profit (loss) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Three months ended September 30 2019 2018 Change $ Total profit for all segments $ 2,745 $ 7,312 $ (4,567 ) Recapture (elimination) of intersegment profit 211 (410 ) 621 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 54 93 (39 ) Net income attributable to controlling interest $ 3,010 $ 6,995 $ (3,985 ) Astec Industries, Inc. Segment Revenues and Profit (Loss) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy Group Corporate Total 2019 Revenues 376,448 312,985 196,956 - 886,389 2018 Revenues 317,359 337,100 200,136 - 854,595 Change $ 59,089 (24,115 ) (3,180 ) - 31,794 Change % 18.6% (7.2% ) (1.6% ) - 3.7% 2019 Gross Profit 93,792 71,876 46,207 152 212,027 2019 Gross Profit % 24.9% 23.0% 23.5% - 23.9% 2018 Gross Profit 4,105 82,625 50,376 292 137,398 2018 Gross Profit % 1.3% 24.5% 25.2% - 16.1% Change 89,687 (10,749 ) (4,169 ) (140 ) 74,629 2019 Profit (Loss) 39,264 22,969 11,625 (34,422 ) 39,436 2018 Profit (Loss) (43,121 ) 34,669 16,406 (20,428 ) (12,474 ) Change $ 82,385 (11,700 ) (4,781 ) (13,994 ) 51,910 Change % 191.1% (33.7% ) (29.1% ) (68.5% ) 416.1% Segment revenues are reported net of intersegment revenues. Segment gross profit (loss) is net of profit on intersegment revenues. A reconciliation of total segment profit (loss) to the Company's net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest is as follows (in thousands): Nine months ended September 30 2019 2018 Change $ Total profit (loss) for all segments $ 39,436 $ (12,474 ) $ 51,910 Recapture (elimination) of intersegment profit 1,099 (1,174 ) 2,273 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 127 237 (110 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 40,662 $ (13,411 ) $ 54,073 Astec Industries, Inc. Backlog by Segment September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Infrastructure Group Aggregate and Mining Group Energy Group Total 2019 Backlog 114,980 76,129 52,779 243,888 2018 Backlog 130,257 103,790 74,535 308,582 Change $ (15,277 ) (27,661 ) (21,756 ) (64,694 ) Change % (11.7% ) (26.7% ) (29.2% ) (21.0% )





GLOSSARY



In its earnings release, Astec refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Nonetheless, this non-GAAP information can be useful in understanding the Company’s operating results and the performance of its core businesses.

The amounts described below are unaudited, reported in thousands of U.S. dollars (except share data), and as of or for the periods indicated.

Q3 2019 As Reported (GAAP) Sale of Pellet Plant (1) Restructuring Charges As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Sales 255,807 - - 255,807 Domestic Sales 189,783 - - 189,783 GM 51,860 - - 51,860 GM% 20.3% - - 20.3% Op Income (Loss) 3,342 - (875 ) 4,217 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (2) 632 - (132 ) 764 Net (Loss) Income 3,010 - (743 ) 3,753 EPS 0.13 - (0.04 ) 0.17 EBITDA 9,869 - (875 ) 10,744 Q3 YTD 2019 Net Sales 886,389 20,000 - 866,389 Domestic Sales 698,825 20,000 - 678,825 GM 212,027 20,000 - 192,027 GM% 23.9% - - 22.2% Op Income (Loss) 52,002 20,000 (1,431 ) 33,433 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (2) 11,421 4,731 (132 ) 6,822 Net Income (Loss) 40,662 15,269 (1,299 ) 26,692 EPS 1.79 0.67 (0.06 ) 1.18 EBITDA 71,936 20,000 (1,431 ) 53,367

(1) Georgia pellet plant written down to zero value at 12/31/18 was ultimately sold in 2019

(2) Tax effect on adjustments is calculated using the applicable jurisdictional blended tax rate

Q3 2018 As Reported (GAAP) Pellet Plant Activity Restructuring Charges As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Sales 256,613 - - 256,613 Domestic Sales 194,166 - - 194,166 GM 58,284 - - 58,284 GM% 22.7% - - 22.7% Op Income 7,230 - - 7,230 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1) 180 - - 180 Net Income 6,995 - - 6,995 EPS 0.30 - - 0.30 EBITDA 13,918 - - 13,918 Q3 YTD 2018 Net Sales 854,595 (74,778 ) - 929,373 Domestic Sales 667,630 (74,778 ) - 742,408 GM 137,398 (83,611 ) - 221,009 GM% 16.1% (111.8% ) - 23.8% Op Income (Loss) (16,998 ) (83,611 ) - 66,613 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (1) (2,301 ) (17,605 ) - 15,304 Net (Loss) Income (13,411 ) (66,735 ) - 53,324 EPS (0.58 ) (2.88 ) - 2.30 EBITDA 4,705 (83,611 ) - 88,316

(1) Tax effect on adjustments is calculated using the applicable jurisdictional blended tax rate







