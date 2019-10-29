Leading AI for HR Company AllyO Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Data Security

AllyO Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type I Audit Conducted by Skoda Minotti

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllyO , the world’s first AI-powered HR communications platform, today announced that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type I Audit. After an intensive search, AllyO retained Skoda Minotti for this work based on the international business advisory firm’s reputation for risk advisory and compliance services.



Ben Osbrach, CISSP, CISA, QSA, CICP, CCSFP, partner-in-charge of Skoda Minotti’s Risk Advisory Group, says, “We were excited to work with AllyO from the very start. They are an intriguing organization delivering high-quality solutions, and their business adds to our growing SOC reporting practice.”

SOC 2® engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) AT-C 205, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization and based on the trust service principles outlined in the AICPA Guide, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy. The SOC 2® Type I report is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to provide an understanding of the service organization’s suitability of the design of its internal controls. The successful completion of this voluntary engagement illustrates AllyO’s ongoing commitment to create and maintain a secure operating environment for their clients’ confidential data.

Skoda Minotti’s testing of AllyO’s controls included an examination of their policies and procedures regarding network connectivity, firewall configurations, systems development life cycle, computer operations, logical access, data transmission, backup and disaster recovery and other critical operational areas of their business. Upon completion of the audit, AllyO received a Service Auditor’s Report with an unqualified opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures and infrastructure meet or exceed the stringent SOC 2® criteria.

“The successful completion of our SOC 2® Type I examination audit provides AllyO’s clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in-line with industry standards and best practices,” said AllyO co-founder Ankit Somani.

About AllyO

AllyO is the technology company behind the world’s first AI-powered HR communications platform. Tackling workplace engagement challenges with candidates and employees from hi to goodbye, AllyO’s whip-smart technology addresses and solves traditional inefficiencies using conversational AI, machine learning, decision science and natural language processing.

Backed by leading investors, including Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture Partners, AllyO is the most funded and highest valued AI for HR company worldwide. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Skoda Minotti

Skoda Minotti is a Certified Public Accounting Firm based in Cleveland, Ohio offering a variety of tax, finance, and business advisory services in virtually every area of business. The Risk Advisory practice specializes in SOC Reporting, PCI DSS Compliance, HIPAA Compliance and HITRUST validation, FISMA, NIST, ISO 27001, Vulnerability and Penetration Testing, and other regulatory information security assessments. Staffs in Skoda Minotti’s Risk Advisory hold several industry certifications including Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN), and GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester (GWAPT). For more information about Skoda Minotti’s Risk Advisory Services, please visit skodaminotti.com/risk .

Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com



