Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, and $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net income totaled $22.2 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.8 million, or $1.04 per diluted share for the same period of 2018.



Net income for the first nine months of 2018 included tax benefits totaling $3.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share (1Q - $1.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, 2Q - $1.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, and 3Q - $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share) related to 2017 plan year pension contributions made in 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong operating leverage Net interest income up 0.8% sequentially and 13.1% year-over-year Noninterest income up 8.9% sequentially and 2.3% year-over-year Noninterest expense down 1.8% sequentially and 0.6% year-over-year

Net interest margin of 3.92%, up seven basis points over prior quarter

Average loans up $14 million, or 0.8% sequentially and $118 million, or 7.0% year-over-year

Classified loans declined $5.1 million, or 19% sequentially

Tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, up 48 basis points sequentially to 8.31%

“Capital City reported a strong third quarter, and year-to-date net income is up 25%,” said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman, President and CEO. “Given the reduction in rates during the quarter, I was pleased with the improvement in our net interest margin, which was driven by a seven basis point decline in our cost of funds. Noninterest income is well diversified, and we posted solid growth for the quarter while our efficiency ratio declined to 69%. Although average loan growth slowed this quarter, year-to-date we have enjoyed strong growth in our C&I, construction and residential portfolios, and credit quality continues to improve. Florida and Georgia are strong and growing, and I remain optimistic. Your management team will continue to focus on implementing strategies that produce long-term value for our shareowners, and I appreciate your continued support.”

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the $1.7 million increase in operating profit reflected a $0.2 million increase in net interest income, higher noninterest income of $1.1 million, and lower noninterest expense of $0.5 million, partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in the loan loss provision.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the $4.1 million increase in operating profit was attributable to higher net interest income of $2.6 million, higher noninterest income of $0.6 million, lower noninterest expense of $0.8 million, and a $0.1 million decrease in the loan loss provision.

The increase in operating profit of $10.6 million for the first nine months of 2019 versus the comparable period of 2018 was attributable to higher net interest income of $8.9 million, higher noninterest income of $0.9 million, lower noninterest expense of $0.5 million, and a $0.3 million decrease in the loan loss provision.

Our return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.14% and our return on average equity (“ROE”) was 10.51% for the third quarter of 2019. These metrics were 0.98% and 9.37% for the second quarter of 2019, respectively, and 0.84% and 7.98% for the third quarter of 2018, respectively. For the first nine months of 2019, our ROA was 1.00% and our ROE was 9.48% compared to 0.83% and 8.12%, respectively, for the same period of 2018.

Discussion of Operating Results

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $26.3 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $23.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019 reflected a favorable shift in the average earning asset mix. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily reflected higher interest rates and loan growth. For the first nine months of 2019, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $77.5 million compared to $68.6 million for the comparable period of 2018. The year-over-year increase was driven by growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with higher short-term rates, partially offset by higher rates paid on our negotiated rate deposits.

The federal funds target rate reached a recent high in the second quarter of 2019 at a range of 2.25% to 2.50%. During the third quarter, 2019, the Federal Open Market Committee reduced rates by an aggregate of 50 basis points to the current range of 1.75% to 2.00%. These rate cuts have resulted in downward repricing of our variable/adjustable rate earning assets, which to date has been offset by loan growth and lower rates paid on our negotiated rate deposit products. We continue to prudently manage our overall cost of funds, which was 33 basis points for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 40 basis points for the second quarter of 2019. Due to highly competitive fixed-rate loan pricing in our markets, we continue to review our loan pricing and make adjustments where we believe appropriate and prudent.

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.92%, an increase of seven basis points over the second quarter of 2019 and an increase of 20 basis points over the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, the net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.84% compared to the same period of 2018. The increase in margin compared to the second quarter of 2019 was fully attributable to a seven basis point decline in our cost of funds, as both the rate and balance of our seasonal public deposits declined in the third quarter 2019. The increase in the margin compared to both prior year periods reflected a favorable shift in our earning asset mix and higher interest rates.

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million compared to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, the loan loss provision was $2.2 million compared to $2.5 million in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses of $14.3 million represented 0.78% of outstanding loans (net of overdrafts) and provided coverage of 291% of nonperforming loans compared to 0.79% and 260%, respectively, at June 30, 2019 and 0.80% and 207%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $13.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 8.9%, over the second quarter of 2019 and a $0.6 million, or 4.5%, increase over the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, noninterest income totaled $39.2 million, a $0.9 million, or 2.3%, increase over the same period of 2018. Higher wealth management fees, mortgage banking fees, and deposit fees drove the increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase over both prior year periods was primarily attributable to higher wealth management fees (increased trading activity by retail brokerage clients and, to a lesser extent, higher assets under management) and mortgage banking fees.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $27.9 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 1.8%, from the second quarter of 2019 and $0.8 million, or 2.9%, from the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $84.5 million, a $0.5 million, or 0.6% decrease from the same period of 2018. In the third quarter of 2019, our small bank assessment credits were used to offset our FDIC insurance fees, which had a favorable impact of $0.4 million. Lower expense for other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties also contributed to the favorable variance versus both prior year periods.



We realized income tax expense of $7.4 million (effective rate of 25.0%) for the first nine months of 2019 compared to $1.3 million (effective rate of 6.6%) for the same period of 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 was unfavorably impacted by net discrete items totaling $0.2 million. During 2018, we realized tax benefits totaling $3.3 million (1Q - $1.5 million, 2Q - $1.4 million, 3Q - $0.4 million) resulting from the effect of federal tax reform on pension plan contributions made in 2018 for the plan year 2017.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Average earning assets were $2.670 billion for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $49.1 million, or 1.8%, from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $115.6 million, or 4.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2018. The change in average earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2019 was attributable to a decrease in short-term investments, primarily due to a decline in seasonal public fund balances and certificates of deposit. The increase in average earning assets over the fourth quarter of 2018 was attributable to growth in both the loan portfolio and the overnight funds position, which was primarily funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and savings accounts.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus fed funds sold less fed funds purchased) sold position of $207.1 million during the third quarter of 2019 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $251.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $80.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in average net overnight funds compared to the second quarter 2019 reflected a decline in public fund deposits, partially offset by cash flow received from the investment portfolio. Overnight funds grew compared to the fourth quarter 2018 primarily due to higher balances of noninterest bearing deposits and cash flow from our investment portfolio, partially offset by loan growth.

Average loans increased $14.2 million, or 0.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019, and grew by $52.0 million, or 2.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The average increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 reflected growth in all loan types except commercial real estate, consumer loans, and home equity loans. The increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected growth in all product types except consumer and home equity loans. Over the course of 2019, we purchased adjustable rate residential loans totaling $11.2 million and a fixed rate commercial loan pool totaling $10.3 million based on principal balances at the time of purchase.

Without compromising our credit standards or taking on inordinate interest rate risk, we have modified some of our lending programs to address the highly competitive rate environment. We continue to closely monitor our markets and make minor rate adjustments as necessary.

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $5.5 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 17.8%, from June 30, 2019 and $3.6 million, or 40.1%, from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans totaled $4.9 million at September 30, 2019, a $0.7 million decrease from June 30, 2019 and a $1.9 million decrease from December 31, 2018. The balance of OREO totaled $0.5 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively, from June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Average total deposits were $2.496 billion for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $69.7 million, or 2.7%, from the second quarter of 2019, and an increase of $83.4 million, or 3.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2019 reflected lower public fund and certificates of deposit balances, partially offset by increases in noninterest bearing and savings accounts. The increase in average deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 primarily reflected growth in noninterest bearing deposits.

We continue to closely monitor and manage deposit levels as part of our overall liquidity position and believe a prudent pricing discipline remains the key to managing our mix of deposits.

Average borrowings for the third quarter 2019 decreased $1.3 million compared to the second quarter 2019, and declined $9.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Declines compared to both prior periods occurred in both short-term and long-term borrowings.

Shareowners equity was $321.6 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $314.6 million at June 30, 2019 and $302.6 million at December 31, 2018. Our leverage ratio was 11.09%, 10.64%, and 10.89%, respectively, on these dates. At September 30, 2019, our total risk-based capital ratio was 17.59% compared to 17.13% and 17.13%, respectively. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 14.13% at September 30, 2019 compared to 13.67% at June 30, 2019 and 13.58% at December 31, 2018. All of our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the threshold to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio was 8.31% at September 30, 2019 compared to 7.83% and 7.58% for June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.9 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the accuracy of the our financial statement estimates and assumptions; legislative or regulatory changes, including the Dodd-Frank Act, Basel III, and the ability to repay and qualified mortgage standards; fluctuations in inflation, interest rates, or monetary policies; the effects of security breaches and computer viruses that may affect our computer systems or fraud related to debit card products; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; our growth and profitability; the strength of the U.S. economy and the local economies where we conduct operations; the effects of a non-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; harsh weather conditions and man-made disasters; changes in the stock market and other capital and real estate markets; customer acceptance of third-party products and services; increased competition and its effect on pricing, including the long-term impact on our net interest margin from the repeal of Regulation Q; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; technological changes, especially changes that allow out of market competitors to compete in our markets; changes in accounting; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We present a tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because it allows investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 321,562 $ 314,595 $ 308,986 $ 302,587 $ 298,016 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 236,751 229,784 224,175 217,776 213,205 Total Assets (GAAP) 2,934,513 3,017,654 3,052,051 2,959,183 2,819,190 Less: Goodwill (GAAP) 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 2,849,702 $ 2,932,843 $ 2,967,240 $ 2,874,372 $ 2,734,379 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 8.31 % 7.83 % 7.56 % 7.58 % 7.80 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 16,797,241 16,773,449 16,840,496 16,808,542 17,127,846 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 14.09 $ 13.70 $ 13.31 $ 12.96 $ 12.45





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 EARNINGS Net Income $ 8,481 $ 7,325 $ 5,990 $ 22,242 $ 17,766 Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 1.32 $ 1.04 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets 1.14 % 0.98 % 0.84 % 1.00 % 0.83 % Return on Average Equity 10.51 % 9.37 % 7.98 % 9.48 % 8.12 % Net Interest Margin 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.72 % 3.84 % 3.58 % Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 34.67 % 32.95 % 36.04 % 33.72 % 35.99 % Efficiency Ratio 69.27 % 73.02 % 77.37 % 72.37 % 79.46 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.83 % 16.36 % 16.17 % 16.83 % 16.17 % Total Capital Ratio 17.59 % 17.13 % 16.94 % 17.59 % 16.94 % Leverage Ratio 11.09 % 10.64 % 10.99 % 11.09 % 10.99 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 14.13 % 13.67 % 13.43 % 14.13 % 13.43 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio(1) 8.31 % 7.83 % 7.80 % 8.31 % 7.80 % Equity to Assets 10.96 % 10.43 % 10.57 % 10.96 % 10.57 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 290.55 % 259.55 % 207.06 % 290.55 % 207.06 % Allowance as a % of Loans 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.80 % Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans 0.23 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.12 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and ORE 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.54 % 0.30 % 0.54 % Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.34 % 0.19 % 0.34 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 28.00 $ 25.00 $ 25.91 $ 28.00 $ 26.50 Low 23.70 21.57 23.19 21.04 22.28 Close $ 27.45 $ 24.85 $ 23.34 $ 27.45 $ 23.34 Average Daily Trading Volume 25,596 24,258 16,500 22,815 20,957 (1)Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 61,151 $ 53,731 $ 49,501 $ 62,032 $ 48,423 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 177,389 234,097 304,213 213,968 26,839 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 238,540 287,828 353,714 276,000 75,262 Investment Securities Available for Sale 376,981 410,851 429,016 446,157 484,243 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 240,303 229,516 226,179 217,320 227,923 Total Investment Securities 617,284 640,367 655,195 663,477 712,166 Loans Held for Sale 13,075 9,885 4,557 6,869 8,297 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 259,870 265,001 238,942 233,689 239,044 Real Estate - Construction 111,358 101,372 87,123 89,527 87,672 Real Estate - Commercial 610,726 614,618 615,129 602,061 596,391 Real Estate - Residential 354,545 349,843 338,574 334,197 333,896 Real Estate - Home Equity 197,326 201,579 209,194 210,111 212,942 Consumer 277,970 288,196 296,351 295,040 294,040 Other Loans 14,248 13,131 10,430 8,018 8,167 Overdrafts 1,710 1,442 1,362 1,582 1,602 Total Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 1,827,753 1,835,182 1,797,105 1,774,225 1,773,754 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,319 ) (14,593 ) (14,120 ) (14,210 ) (14,219 ) Loans, Net 1,813,434 1,820,589 1,782,985 1,760,015 1,759,535 Premises and Equipment, Net 85,810 86,005 86,846 87,190 89,567 Goodwill 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Other Real Estate Owned 526 1,010 1,902 2,229 2,720 Other Assets 81,033 87,159 82,041 78,592 86,832 Total Other Assets 252,180 258,985 255,600 252,822 263,930 Total Assets $ 2,934,513 $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 $ 2,959,183 $ 2,819,190 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,022,774 $ 1,024,898 $ 995,853 $ 947,858 $ 934,146 NOW Accounts 728,395 810,568 887,453 867,209 713,967 Money Market Accounts 239,410 240,181 244,628 237,739 254,099 Regular Savings Accounts 372,601 371,773 372,414 358,306 352,508 Certificates of Deposit 109,827 113,684 116,946 120,744 126,496 Total Deposits 2,473,007 2,561,104 2,617,294 2,531,856 2,381,216 Short-Term Borrowings 10,622 9,753 8,983 13,541 16,644 Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 6,963 7,313 7,661 8,568 12,456 Other Liabilities 69,472 72,002 56,240 49,744 57,971 Total Liabilities 2,612,951 2,703,059 2,743,065 2,656,596 2,521,174 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 167 167 168 167 171 Additional Paid-In Capital 31,075 30,751 31,929 31,058 38,325 Retained Earnings 316,551 310,247 304,763 300,177 293,254 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (26,231 ) (26,570 ) (27,874 ) (28,815 ) (33,734 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 321,562 314,595 308,986 302,587 298,016 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,934,513 $ 3,017,654 $ 3,052,051 $ 2,959,183 $ 2,819,190 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 2,635,501 $ 2,719,530 $ 2,761,070 $ 2,658,539 $ 2,521,056 Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,520,705 1,606,159 1,690,972 1,658,994 1,529,057 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 19.14 $ 18.76 $ 18.35 $ 18.00 $ 17.40 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 14.09 13.70 13.31 12.96 12.45 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 16,749 16,746 16,812 16,748 17,059 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 16,797 16,773 16,840 16,809 17,128 (1)Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to page 4.





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 23,992 $ 23,765 $ 22,616 $ 22,431 $ 21,618 $ 70,373 $ 61,686 Investment Securities 3,307 3,393 3,513 3,478 3,472 10,213 9,390 Funds Sold 1,142 1,507 1,593 461 302 4,242 1,949 Total Interest Income 28,441 28,665 27,722 26,370 25,392 84,828 73,025 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,596 1,988 2,099 1,312 1,068 5,683 2,931 Short-Term Borrowings 27 31 35 53 41 93 57 Subordinated Notes Payable 558 596 608 572 568 1,762 1,595 Other Long-Term Borrowings 63 66 72 85 92 201 286 Total Interest Expense 2,244 2,681 2,814 2,022 1,769 7,739 4,869 Net Interest Income 26,197 25,984 24,908 24,348 23,623 77,089 68,156 Provision for Loan Losses 776 646 767 457 904 2,189 2,464 Net Interest Income after Provision for

Loan Losses 25,421 25,338 24,141 23,891 22,719 74,900 65,692 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 4,961 4,756 4,775 5,172 5,207 14,492 14,921 Bank Card Fees 2,972 3,036 2,855 2,830 2,828 8,863 8,548 Wealth Management Fees 2,992 2,404 2,323 2,320 2,181 7,719 6,391 Mortgage Banking Fees 1,587 1,199 993 1,129 1,343 3,779 3,606 Other 1,391 1,375 1,606 1,787 1,749 4,372 4,861 Total Noninterest Income 13,903 12,770 12,552 13,238 13,308 39,225 38,327 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 16,203 16,437 16,349 16,322 15,891 48,989 47,599 Occupancy, Net 4,710 4,537 4,509 4,804 4,645 13,756 13,699 Other Real Estate, Net 6 75 363 (1,663 ) 347 444 1,221 Other 6,954 7,347 6,977 7,042 7,816 21,278 22,479 Total Noninterest Expense 27,873 28,396 28,198 26,505 28,699 84,467 84,998 OPERATING PROFIT 11,451 9,712 8,495 10,624 7,328 29,658 19,021 Income Tax Expense 2,970 2,387 2,059 2,166 1,338 7,416 1,255 NET INCOME $ 8,481 $ 7,325 $ 6,436 $ 8,458 $ 5,990 $ 22,242 $ 17,766 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.50 $ 0.35 $ 1.33 $ 1.04 Diluted Net Income 0.50 0.44 0.38 0.50 0.35 1.32 1.04 Cash Dividend $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.35 $ 0.23 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 16,747 16,791 16,791 16,989 17,056 16,776 17,043 Diluted 16,795 16,818 16,819 17,050 17,125 16,810 17,102





CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Unaudited Nine Months Ended 2019

2018 September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2018 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at Beginning of Period $ 14,593 $ 14,120 $ 14,210 $ 14,219 $ 13,563 $ 14,210 $ 13,307 Provision for Loan Losses 776 646 767 457 904 2,189 2,464 Net Charge-Offs 1,050 173 857 466 248 2,080 1,552 Balance at End of Period $ 14,319 $ 14,593 $ 14,120 $ 14,210 $ 14,219 $ 14,319 $ 14,219 As a % of Loans 0.78 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.80 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 290.55 % 259.55 % 279.77 % 206.79 % 207.06 % 290.55 % 207.06 % CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 289 $ 235 $ 95 $ 53 $ 268 $ 619 $ 591 Real Estate - Construction 223 - - - - 223 7 Real Estate - Commercial 26 - 155 - 25 181 315 Real Estate - Residential 44 65 264 111 106 373 669 Real Estate - Home Equity 333 45 52 106 112.00 430 427 Consumer 744 520 795 728 463 2,059 1,667 Total Charge-Offs $ 1,659 $ 865 $ 1,361 $ 998 $ 974 $ 3,885 $ 3,676 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 86 $ 58 $ 74 $ 128 $ 78 $ 218 $ 331 Real Estate - Construction - - - 25 - - 1 Real Estate - Commercial 142 100 70 13 222 312 360 Real Estate - Residential 46 223 44 106 107 313 537 Real Estate - Home Equity 58 60 32 61 47 150 130 Consumer 277 251 284 199 272 812 765 Total Recoveries $ 609 $ 692 $ 504 $ 532 $ 726 $ 1,805 $ 2,124 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 1,050 $ 173 $ 857 $ 466 $ 248 $ 2,080 $ 1,552 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans (1) 0.23 % 0.04 % 0.20 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.15 % 0.12 % RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 4,928 $ 5,622 $ 5,047 $ 6,872 $ 6,867 Other Real Estate Owned 526 1,010 1,902 2,229 2,720 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,454 $ 6,632 $ 6,949 $ 9,101 $ 9,587 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 5,120 $ 5,443 $ 4,682 $ 4,757 $ 3,684 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More (accruing) - - - - 126 Classified Loans 21,323 26,406 22,219 22,889 27,039 Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring's $ 18,284 $ 18,737 $ 20,791 $ 22,084 $ 28,661 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.39 % 0.39 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Loans and Other Real Estate 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.51 % 0.54 % Nonperforming Assets as a % of Total Assets 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.34 % (1) Annualized





Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,837,548 24,113 5.21 % $ 1,823,311 23,873 5.25 % $ 1,780,406 22,718 5.18 % $ 1,785,570 22,556 5.01 % $ 1,747,093 21,733 4.94 % $ 1,813,964 70,705 5.21 % $ 1,695,695 61,994 4.89 % Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 607,363 3,249 2.13 614,775 3,301 2.15 618,127 3,387 2.20 637,735 3,325 2.08 663,639 3,290 1.98 613,382 9,936 2.16 642,260 8,758 1.82 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 18,041 73 1.63 29,342 116 1.58 40,575 158 1.56 50,362 193 1.54 60,952 229 1.50 29,237 347 1.59 72,656 813 1.49 Total Investment Securities 625,404 3,322 2.12 644,117 3,417 2.12 658,702 3,545 2.16 688,097 3,518 2.04 724,591 3,519 1.94 642,619 10,283 2.13 714,916 9,571 1.79 Funds Sold 207,129 1,142 2.19 251,789 1,507 2.40 265,694 1,593 2.43 80,815 461 2.26 63,608 302 1.88 241,323 4,242 2.35 153,767 1,949 1.69 Total Earning Assets 2,670,081 $ 28,577 4.25 % 2,719,217 $ 28,797 4.25 % 2,704,802 $ 27,856 4.17 % 2,554,482 $ 26,535 4.12 % 2,535,292 $ 25,554 4.00 % 2,697,906 $ 85,230 4.22 % 2,564,378 $ 73,514 3.83 % Cash and Due From Banks 50,981 51,832 53,848 52,344 49,493 52,210 50,844 Allowance for Loan Losses (14,863 ) (14,513 ) (14,347 ) (14,642 ) (14,146 ) (14,576 ) (13,774 ) Other Assets 253,111 254,126 252,208 257,061 256,285 253,152 258,363 Total Assets $ 2,959,310 $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 $ 2,849,245 $ 2,826,924 $ 2,988,692 $ 2,859,811 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 749,678 $ 1,235 0.65 % $ 832,982 $ 1,623 0.78 % $ 884,277 $ 1,755 0.80 % $ 739,225 $ 995 0.53 % $ 733,255 $ 773 0.42 % $ 821,819 $ 4,613 0.75 % $ 795,112 $ 2,157 0.36 % Money Market Accounts 238,565 264 0.44 237,921 265 0.45 239,516 247 0.42 248,486 216 0.34 254,440 190 0.30 238,664 775 0.43 252,082 459 0.24 Savings Accounts 372,593 46 0.05 371,716 46 0.05 364,783 44 0.05 356,723 44 0.05 352,833 43 0.05 369,726 136 0.05 349,527 128 0.05 Time Deposits 111,447 51 0.18 115,442 54 0.19 118,839 53 0.18 123,193 57 0.18 129,927 62 0.19 115,215 159 0.18 134,781 187 0.19 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,472,283 1,596 0.43 % 1,558,061 1,988 0.51 % 1,607,415 2,099 0.53 % 1,467,627 1,312 0.37 % 1,470,455 1,068 0.30 % 1,545,424 5,683 0.49 % 1,531,502 2,931 0.27 % Short-Term Borrowings 8,697 27 1.24 % 9,625 31 1.30 % 11,378 35 1.26 % 15,424 53 1.36 % 12,949 41 1.24 % 9,890 93 1.27 % 9,499 57 0.80 % Subordinated Notes Payable 52,887 558 4.13 52,887 596 4.46 52,887 608 4.60 52,887 572 4.23 52,887 568 4.20 52,887 1,762 4.39 52,887 1,595 3.98 Other Long-Term Borrowings 7,158 63 3.47 7,509 66 3.53 8,199 72 3.55 9,918 85 3.40 12,729 92 2.87 7,619 201 3.52 13,218 286 2.89 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,541,025 $ 2,244 0.58 % 1,628,082 $ 2,681 0.66 % 1,679,879 $ 2,814 0.68 % 1,545,856 $ 2,022 0.54 % 1,549,020 $ 1,769 0.47 % 1,615,820 $ 7,739 0.64 % 1,607,106 $ 4,869 0.42 % Noninterest Bearing Deposits 1,023,472 1,007,370 957,300 944,748 921,817 996,290 895,042 Other Liabilities 74,540 61,611 52,070 56,445 58,330 62,823 65,270 Total Liabilities 2,639,037 2,697,063 2,689,249 2,547,049 2,529,167 2,674,933 2,567,418 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 320,273 313,599 307,262 302,196 297,757 313,759 292,393 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,959,310 $ 3,010,662 $ 2,996,511 $ 2,849,245 $ 2,826,924 $ 2,988,692 $ 2,859,811 Interest Rate Spread $ 26,333 3.67 % $ 26,116 3.59 % $ 25,042 3.49 % $ 24,513 3.58 % $ 23,785 3.53 % $ 77,491 3.58 % $ 68,645 3.41 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 28,577 4.25 28,797 4.25 27,856 4.17 26,535 4.12 25,554 4.00 85,230 4.22 73,514 3.83 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 2,244 0.33 2,681 0.40 2,814 0.42 2,022 0.31 1,769 0.28 7,739 0.38 4,869 0.25 Net Interest Margin $ 26,333 3.92 % $ 26,116 3.85 % $ 25,042 3.75 % $ 24,513 3.81 % $ 23,785 3.72 % $ 77,491 3.84 % $ 68,645 3.58 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



