Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ~ Raises Full Year 2019 Guidance ~

~ Increases Quarterly Dividend ~

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items that are described under the heading “Non-GAAP Adjustments.”

For the Third Quarter 2019:

Net sales increased 8.5% to $497.3 million compared to $458.5 million in the same period of 2018.

Gross margin was 38.4% compared to 38.2% in the same period last year, an increase of 20 basis points.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 25.2% compared to 24.0% of net sales in the same period of 2018. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of net sales were 24.3% compared to 23.9% of net sales in the same period of 2018.

Income from operations totaled $68.0 million, or 13.7% of net sales, compared to $70.2 million, or 15.3% of net sales, in the same period of 2018. Adjusted income from operations was $72.3 million, or 14.5% of net sales, compared to Adjusted income from operations of $70.6 million, or 15.4% of net sales, in the same period of 2018.

Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $52.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $55.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was $56.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $55.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior year’s third quarter.

Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our third quarter results, which included adjusted earnings that significantly exceeded our expectations driven by strong performance in our Steve Madden and Blondo brands. We also completed two acquisitions during the quarter that provide meaningful growth opportunities going forward: GREATS, a pioneering digitally native sneaker brand, and BB Dakota, a contemporary women’s apparel company. Based on the strong performance in third quarter and the continued momentum in our underlying business, we are raising our 2019 EPS guidance despite incremental earnings pressure from the implementation of the 15% tariff on List 4 products from China. Looking out further, the power of our brands and the strength of our business model give us confidence that we can continue to drive earnings growth and create value for shareholders over the long term.”

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Net sales for the wholesale business increased 8.5% to $421.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, with strong growth in the wholesale footwear and the wholesale accessories/apparel segments. Wholesale footwear net sales rose 6.3% driven by gains in Blondo, Steve Madden Women's and private label. Wholesale accessories/apparel net sales increased 15.8% driven by strong growth in Steve Madden handbags as well as the addition of the BB Dakota apparel business. Gross margin in the wholesale business decreased to 33.9% compared to 34.3% in last year’s third quarter as an increase in the wholesale footwear gross margin was more than offset by a decrease in the wholesale accessories/apparel gross margin due primarily to the tariff on goods imported from China.

Retail net sales in the third quarter rose 8.3% to $75.7 million compared to $69.9 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Same store sales increased 5.1% in the quarter driven by strong performance in the Company’s e-commerce business. Retail gross margin increased to 63.3% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 60.1% in the third quarter of the prior year due primarily to reduced promotional activity.

The Company ended the quarter with 227 company-operated retail locations, including eight Internet stores, as well as 32 company-operated concessions in international markets.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 23.0% compared to 20.8% in the third quarter of 2018. On an Adjusted basis, the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 22.6%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 784,757 shares of the Company’s common stock for approximately $25.3 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employee stock awards.

As of September 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and current marketable securities totaled $194.9 million.

Increased Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, reflecting a 7% increase over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 27, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019.

Updated Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook

The Company is raising its fiscal year 2019 net sales and diluted EPS guidance. For fiscal year 2019, the Company now expects net sales will increase 7% to 7.5% over net sales in 2018 compared to previous guidance of a 5% to 7% increase over net sales in 2018. The Company now expects diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019 will be in the range of $1.83 to $1.86 compared to the previous range of $1.74 to $1.82. The Company now expects Adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2019 will be in the range of $1.92 to $1.95 compared to the previous range of $1.78 to $1.86.

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items below.

For the third quarter 2019:

$3.1 million pre-tax ($2.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with a provision for early lease termination charges and impairment of lease right-of-use assets, included in operating expenses.

$1.1 million pre-tax ($0.8 million after-tax) expense in connection with the acquisitions of GREATS and BB Dakota, included in operating expenses.

$0.4 million tax expense in connection with deferred tax adjustments.

For the third quarter 2018:

$0.4 million pre-tax ($0.3 million after-tax) expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring, included in operating expenses.

For the fiscal year 2019 outlook:

$5.4 million pre-tax ($4.1 million after-tax) expense in connection with early lease termination charges and impairment of lease right-of-use assets.

$4.1 million pre-tax ($3.0 million after-tax) non-cash expense associated with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark.

$1.9 million pre-tax ($1.4 million after-tax) net benefit associated with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement as of December 31, 2019.

$1.1 million pre-tax ($1.0 million after-tax) expense in connection with the acquisitions of GREATS and BB Dakota, included in operating expenses.

$0.7 million pre-tax ($0.5 million after-tax) expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation.

$0.3 million pre-tax ($0.3 million after-tax) recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy.

$0.5 million tax expense in connection with deferred tax adjustments.

Reconciliations of amounts on a GAAP basis to Adjusted amounts are presented in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables at the end of this release and identify and quantify all excluded items.

Conference Call Information

Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the third quarter earnings conference call scheduled for today, October 29, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto http://stevemadden.gcs-web.com. An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will be accessible for a period of 30 days following the call.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, Report®, Brian Atwood®, Cejon®, GREATS®, BB Dakota®, Mad Love® and Big Buddha®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein®, Kate Spade®, Superga® and DKNY®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains and mass merchants. Steve Madden also operates 227 retail stores (including eight Internet stores). Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com .

Safe Harbor

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company contain certain “forward looking statements” as that term is defined in the federal securities laws. The events described in forward looking statements may not occur. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of the Company’s plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits from acquisitions to be made by the Company, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings or other aspects of the Company’s operating results. The words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” and “continue,” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. The Company cautions you that these statements concern current expectations about the Company’s future results and condition and are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may influence the accuracy of the statements and the projections upon which the statements are based. Factors which may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any one or more of these uncertainties, risks and other influences could materially affect the Company’s results of operations and financial condition and whether forward looking statements made by the Company ultimately prove to be accurate and, as such, the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net sales $ 497,308 $ 458,482 $ 1,353,222 $ 1,243,249 Cost of sales 306,277 283,265 839,849 779,525 Gross profit 191,031 175,217 513,373 463,724 Commission and licensing fee income, net 2,157 4,994 6,531 10,897 Operating expenses 125,147 110,007 358,520 326,276 Impairment charges — — 4,050 — Income from operations 68,041 70,204 157,334 148,345 Interest and other income, net 961 872 3,415 2,502 Income before provision for income taxes 69,002 71,076 160,749 150,847 Provision for income taxes 15,886 14,757 36,257 32,885 Net income 53,116 56,319 124,492 117,962 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 653 756 932 1,316 Net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 52,463 $ 55,563 $ 123,560 $ 116,646 Basic income per share $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 1.55 $ 1.43 Diluted income per share $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 1.48 $ 1.35 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 79,092 81,727 79,854 81,832 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 83,106 86,574 83,740 86,273 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.42 $ 0.39





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(In thousands)

As of September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,492 $ 200,031 $ 172,537 Marketable securities 27,452 66,968 57,896 Accounts receivable, net 335,503 266,452 332,049 Inventories 148,053 137,247 147,491 Other current assets 28,586 32,427 43,966 Property and equipment, net 60,662 64,807 65,472 Operating lease right-of-use assets 162,385 — — Goodwill and intangibles, net 334,341 291,423 295,269 Other assets 17,991 13,215 10,379 Total assets $ 1,282,465 $ 1,072,570 $ 1,125,059 Accounts payable $ 90,278 $ 79,802 $ 94,636 Operating leases (current & non-current) 177,772 — — Other current liabilities 124,356 141,887 121,894 Contingent payment liability 9,770 3,000 3,000 Other long-term liabilities 30,053 33,199 38,332 Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity 838,738 805,814 859,770 Noncontrolling interest 11,498 8,868 7,427 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,282,465 $ 1,072,570 $ 1,125,059





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,158 $ 46,466 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,211 ) (8,164 ) Sales of marketable securities, net 40,331 33,842 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (36,753 ) — Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (5,633 ) 25,678 Financing Activities Common stock share repurchases for treasury (76,505 ) (50,880 ) Investment of noncontrolling interest 1,283 — Distribution of noncontrolling interest earnings (1,113 ) — Payment of contingent liability — (7,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,606 12,801 Cash dividends paid (35,805 ) (35,147 ) Net cash used in financing activities (109,534 ) (80,226 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (530 ) (595 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (32,539 ) (8,677 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 200,031 181,214 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 167,492 $ 172,537





STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP commission and licensing fee income, net to Adjusted commission and licensing fee income, net Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP commission and licensing fee income, net $ 6,531 Bad debt expense, net of recovery, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy 1,409 Adjusted commission and licensing fee income, net $ 7,940





Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP operating expenses $ 125,147 $ 110,007 $ 358,520 $ 326,276 Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges and impairment of lease right-of-use assets (3,131 ) — (5,424 ) — Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — — 1,868 — Recovery associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — — 1,668 — Expense in connection with the acquisitions of GREATS and BB Dakota (1,078 ) — (1,078 ) — Expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation — — (669 ) — Expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — (2,837 ) Expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — (406 ) — (1,787 ) Expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — — — (1,241 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 120,938 $ 109,601 $ 354,885 $ 320,411





Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to Adjusted income from operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP income from operations $ 68,041 $ 70,204 $ 157,334 $ 148,345 Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges and impairment of lease right-of-use assets 3,131 — 5,424 — Impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark — — 4,050 — Expense in connection with the acquisitions of GREATS and BB Dakota 1,078 — 1,078 — Expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation — — 669 — Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement

— — (1,868 ) — Recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — — (259 ) — Expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — 2,837 Expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — 406 — 1,787 Expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — — — 1,241 Adjusted income from operations $ 72,250 $ 70,610 $ 166,428 $ 154,210





Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 15,886 $ 14,757 $ 36,257 $ 32,885 Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges and impairment of lease right-of-use assets 786 — 1,361 — Tax effect in connection with the impairment of the Brian Atwood trademark — — 1,017 — Tax effect of expense in connection with the acquisitions of GREATS and BB Dakota 271 — 271 — Tax effect of expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation — — 168 — Tax effect of the net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — — (469 ) — Tax effect of recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — — 85 — Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — 702 Tax effect of expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — 102 — 462 Tax effect of expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — — — 327 Tax expense in connection with deferred tax adjustments (383 ) — (383 ) — Tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017 — — — (1,028 ) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 16,560 $ 14,859 38,307 $ 33,348





Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted net income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 GAAP net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 52,463 $ 55,563 $ 123,560 $ 116,646 After-tax impact of expense in connection with early lease termination charges and impairment of lease right-of-use assets 2,345 — 4,062 — After-tax impact associated with the impairment related to the Brian Atwood trademark — — 3,033 — After-tax impact of expense in connection with the acquisitions of GREATS and BB Dakota 808 — 808 — After-tax impact of expense in connection with a divisional headquarters relocation — — 501 — After-tax impact of the net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement — — (1,399 ) — After-tax impact of a recovery, net of bad debt expense, associated with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy — — (344 ) — After-tax impact of expense in connection with provision for legal charges — — — 2,135 After-tax impact of expense in connection with the integration of the Schwartz & Benjamin acquisition and the related restructuring — 304 — 1,325 After-tax impact of expense in connection with a warehouse consolidation — — — 914 Tax expense in connection with the impairment of the preferred interest investment in Brian Atwood Italia Holding, LLC recorded in fourth quarter 2017 — — — 1,028 Tax expense in connection with deferred tax adjustments 383 — 383 — Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. $ 55,999 $ 55,867 $ 130,604 $ 122,048 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 1.48 $ 1.35 Adjusted diluted income per share $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 1.56 $ 1.41





Contact

Steven Madden, Ltd.

Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Danielle McCoy

718-308-2611

InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.