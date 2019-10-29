Beazley builds large commercial property capability in US

Key underwriting appointments within Beazley’s New York team

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Matthew Westhoff as head of US large commercial property based in New York.

Reporting to Beazley’s global head of commercial property, Simon Jackson, Mr Westhoff will manage the US-based team, working alongside the property team in London. He brings 16 years of insurance experience and was previously a vice president at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, leading the Northeast region property underwriting team from 2014. Prior to that, he spent five years at AIG as a senior property underwriter and regional property leader for the New York Metropolitan region.

In addition, Ashley Irwin has joined Beazley as a commercial property underwriter, also in New York. She has more than 12 years of underwriting and broking experience, joining Beazley from Ironshore (a Liberty Mutual company) where she was a general property underwriter. Prior to this, she spent 11 years at Marsh & McLennan Companies as a property broker.

Following his secondment to New York to develop the US team’s strategy, underwriter Henry O’Kill will return to Beazley’s London office in late 2020.

Simon Jackson, global head of commercial property, said: “I’m delighted to appoint two highly experienced, specialist underwriters to our commercial property team in the United States. We continue to focus on forging strategic relationships with brokers and large property clients and to ensure we are well represented in both London and the U.S. in order to provide them with greater choice and accessibility to our underwriters.”

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Deborah Kostroun KetchumZito Financial 201–403–8185 deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com



