Confluence Acquires StatPro, Global Portfolio Analytics Solution and Data Provider

Acquisition provides global expansion opportunity, broader range of solutions and advancement of Unity® Performance into the cloud

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA and London, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, a global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, announced today that it has acquired StatPro Group plc (StatPro), a highly respected global provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management tools for the global asset management industry and asset management service providers.

Confluence has acquired the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of StatPro in an all-cash offer of approximately £161.1 million (over $207 million USD). The transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses to create a leading supplier of front, middle and back-office solutions to asset managers and administrators.

Mark Evans, Confluence Founder and CEO commented, “We, at Confluence, have long respected the spirit of innovation and reputation of excellence that is StatPro. StatPro’s performance and attribution, portfolio analysis and other data and risk support services are deeply complementary to Confluence’s offerings and will allow us to better help our clients achieve their goals. By acquiring StatPro, we will accelerate our plans to migrate Confluence’s performance solutions into the cloud, and continue both organizations’ history of creating truly innovative, transformative products that our industry has come to value.”

He continued, “Both companies are founder-led with cultures of innovation, integrity, imagination, discipline and service and we are pleased to welcome the employees of StatPro to the Confluence team.”

Founded in 1994, StatPro offers award-winning technology that makes advanced portfolio analytics simple and more cost-effective for investment managers of any size. StatPro has 10 global offices servicing over 450 clients in 37 countries, and its reach will enable Confluence to expand its market presence in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Asia and South Africa.

StatPro Founder Justin Wheatley commented: “From its launch in 1994, we have built StatPro by always placing experience and expertise at the center of everything we do, and we couldn’t be happier to be joining a like-minded firm in order to provide asset managers and fund administrators with an even greater range of support services and analytics.”

Finally, Confluence would like to thank its private equity backer, TA Associates, for its continued support. In addition, for their fantastic efforts in helping complete this deal in an accelerated timeframe, Confluence would like to send gratitude to its advisory team, Chris Godsmark and Marc Jones of Oakley Advisory, as well as Paul Tetlow and Tom Wallace of K&L Gates.

About Confluence

As a proven leader delivering an innovative platform to put data first in asset management, Confluence is leading the DataTech evolution for post-trade reporting. Confluence focuses on getting the data right, then reuses it across multiple regulatory, financial, statutory, performance and investor communications deliverables for speed, efficiency and control. Eight of the top 10 global service providers license Confluence products and all of the top 10 global asset managers have business processes automated through Confluence. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence serves the international fund industry with locations in Ho Chi Minh City and London.

About StatPro

StatPro Group (www.statpro.com) provides cloud-based portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management tools for the global asset management industry and asset management service providers. The Group has 10 offices in Europe, North America, South Africa and Australia, servicing 450+ clients in 37 countries. It is organized into three divisions: Revolution, Source: StatPro and Infovest.

Revolution is a global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions. The cloud-based platform offers vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. Revolution helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

Source: StatPro is a global market data business and provides Data-as-a-Service to Revolution to enable analytics. The division’s integrated and global data coverage includes millions of securities covering the full range of financial instruments and benchmarks.

Infovest supplies data management solutions for the global asset management market, including data warehouse technology, ETL, compliance and reporting tools, as well as portfolio management solutions.

