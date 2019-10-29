The USPTO Has Requested Permission to Intervene in Apple’s Appeal of the PTAB’s Decision in Favor of Voip-Pal Denying in Part Apple’s Request for Sanctions

Additionally, the Company had its RBR patent application in Hong Kong complete the first stage of registration and has been published.

In a decision dated December 21, 2018, a new panel of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied Apple’s request for judgment invalidating the ‘815 and ‘005 patents, and denied Apple’s request for entirely new IPR proceedings. Last month, September, 2019 Apple filed an appeal with the Federal Circuit requesting those decisions by the PTAB be vacated. The USPTO has since requested permission to intervene in the appeal as is their right to do under USC 143 which states in relevant part:

The Director shall have the right to intervene in an appeal from a decision entered by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in a derivation proceeding under section 135 or in an inter partes or post-grant review under chapter 31 or 32.

Voip-Pal is very pleased with the PTAB’s decision to deny Apple’s request and welcomes the USPTO exercising their right to intervene in this appeal.

The Company is also announcing its Routing, Billing and Rating patent application with the Intellectual Property Department of Hong Kong has completed the first stage of registration and has been published. The Company will provide further updates as developments unfold.



A new interview of Voip-Pal’s CEO, Emil Malak, and his most recent op-ed discussing the present state of the U.S. patent system have been published in CEOCFO Magazine. The interview and op-ed can be accessed at ceocfointerviews.com, or with the following links: Emil Malak, CEO Interview and Emil Malak Op-ed

Voip-Pal CEO, Emil Malak, stated, “We were very pleased with the PTAB’s decision on Apple’s motion for sanctions and we welcome the request by the USPTO to intervene. Director Andrei Iancu has done a great job at trying to level the playing field for inventors and patent holders since he took control of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in February 2018. We look forward to their input on this issue.”

“Our opponents have so far filed a total of twelve IPR’s, two Alice 101 challenges, a request for sanctions, an appeal of the PTAB’s decision and other motions. We are still standing strong and will continue to do so and fight for our shareholders until we prevail. Patience is a virtue.”



About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM ) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

