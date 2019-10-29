/EIN News/ -- WISeKey VaultIC Security Modules Receive FIPS Certification

VaultIC 420 and 460 deliver the most comprehensive collection of FIPS140-2 Level 3 certified cryptographic algorithms and services in the industry

Geneva, Switzerland – October 29, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, announces that two members of its high-performance VaultIC™ family of hardware security modules have been awarded the FIPS140-2 Security Level 3 certification (certificate number #3533). With this achievement, the high-performance VaultIC 420 and 460 security modules are now able to provide the most comprehensive collection of FIPS-certified cryptographic algorithms and security services in the industry, allowing manufacturers of USB authentication tokens and a variety of embedded authentication, secure network communications, fiscal printer, smart metering, and secure data storage applications, to use a single security solution to address all their global markets.

“Having FIPS certification gives us a significant competitive advantage as any devide manufacturer using cryptography is required to provide proven security in all products they sell to the U.S. government, and FIPS certification has also become a recognized benchmark of security quality by the financial and health-care industries, as well as by many governments and industries around the world,” said Bernard VIAN, general manager for WISeKey Semiconductors. “Thanks to FIPS-certified VaultIC modules, device manufacturers can reduce their Design to Market time.”

The VaultIC420 and VaultIC460 security modules include high-performance implementations of the most advanced cryptographic standards approved by NIST, including AES, CKG, DRBG, DSA, ECDSA, HMAC, KBKDF, KTS, RSA, SHS, NDRNG. Digital signature services include PKCS#1 v2.1 RSASSA-PSS and RSASSA-PKCS1 v1.5, FIPS 186-2 DSA and ECDSA and ANSI X9.62 over ECC. Message authentication codes include ISO/IEC 9797-1 MAC with DES/3DES, NIST SP 800-38B AES CMAC and FIPS 198 HMAC with SHA1 to 512. Global Platform v2.2 (SCP02 secure channel using 3DES and SCP03 using AES) secure communication channels with MAC and encryption are supported. A variety of secure file management features are also included.

This broad range of embedded security firmware makes it easy to implement a fully user-defined non-volatile storage of sensitive or secret data; set up identity-based authentication with user, administrator and manufacturer roles; perform authentication, digital signature, encryption/decryption and other advanced cryptographic operations using keys and data from the file system; and provide secure communication channels to satisfy customer requirements around the world.

The VaultIC 420 and 460 security modules share a common tamper-resistant hardware platform, including a high-performance 8-/16-bit secure RISC CPU, hardware random number generator, hardware 3DES crypto-accelerator, hardware AES crypto-accelerator and hardware 32-bit public key crypto-accelerator. The VaultIC 420 and 460 feature 32 and 100 KByte EEPROM capacities, respectively, for Secure Storage. It also includes a full speed certified CCID-compliant USB 2.0 interface, high-speed slave serial peripheral interface (SPI), inter-integrated circuit (I2C) interface and GPIOs for the greatest flexibility in connecting the VaultIC to applications. Available in industry standard SOIC and QFN packages, these VaultIC tamper resistant modules offer the fast, easy integration of advanced security into any product.

About VaultIC Security Modules

A single low-cost chip combines a powerful, secure microcontroller, secure storage for encryption keys, digital certificates and other sensitive data, hardware crypto accelerators, multiple interfaces and advanced security firmware to protect a broad range of products against counterfeiting, cloning or identity theft.

The embedded security firmware makes it easy to implement fully user-defined non-volatile storage of sensitive or secret data; set up identity-based authentication with user, administrator and manufacturer roles; perform authentication, digital signature, encryption/decryption, on-chip public key pair generation and other advanced cryptographic operations using keys and data from the file system; and provide secure communication channels using 3DES or AES.

WISeKey's VaultIC Starter Kit provides an easy path to mastering the cryptographic and secure data storage features of the VaultIC security modules, and includes PKCS#11 library.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.





