Trip.com Hosts 2019 Airline Partner Conference

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trip.com, Asia’s largest OTA, today hosted the first 2019 Airline Partner Conference in Shanghai. The event took place as part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebrations, and brought together leaders from the aviation industry to discuss industry trends and innovations in online travel. A momentous gathering with over 120 delegates from 51 airlines and 20 technology and strategic partners traveled from all corners of the globe to advocate the event.

Executive Vice President of Trip.com Group, Xing Xiong opened the event with an overview of partnership achievements, and the company’s plans for the future. “We are delighted to welcome our partners from all over the world to join us today. Trip.com plays an important role in connecting travelers with airlines to create a seamless travel experience. We are committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with all of our partners, and we hope that today’s conference will bring us closer together.”

The 2019 Airline Partner Conference morning session focused on Trip.com’s vision and global expansion. Speakers included the Director of Global Brand Leslie Hsu, General Manager of Customer Support Edinburgh Peter Mileham, and Senior Director of International Flights Chee Teong Ooi.

The afternoon panel continued discussions with a session on ‘the future of airlines and distribution and the role of NDC: challenges and opportunities’.

“Trip.com has been a pioneer in adapting NDC, and Travelfusion powers the technology that enables consumers to have more choices, and an advanced, customized experience,” commented Moshe Rafiah, CEO & Founder of Travelfusion, a world leading NDC content aggregator. “Trip.com is never afraid to experiment, especially when it comes to giving customers the best range of choice.”

Serving customers in 19 languages, and offering 24/7 customer support, Trip.com strives to provide superior service to its users around the globe. Trip.com is constantly adopting new technologies and forming meaningful partnerships to deliver to customers a best-in-class travel experience.

About Trip.com

Trip.com provides one-stop travel booking services in 19 languages through our website and mobile app.

With more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, we've built an extensive hotel network to give our customers a fantastic choice of accommodation. Our far-reaching flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. When you combine this with our 24/7 English customer service and various other travel products, you can trust us to take care of your next trip.

