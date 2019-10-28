Merchandise Mart is Not Alright for Broome + Greene

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broome + Greene, an aspirational furniture brand today announced the closure of its Chicago showroom at the Merchandise Mart by the end of October 2019.



Commenting on the closure, Group Chief Executive Officer, Richard Eib said: “Merchandise Mart (theMART), is a nationally recognized brand and building within the design community that was a hub of industry, once upon a time.

Earlier this year we opened a showroom at Merchandise Mart and quickly realized that few designers in the Mid-West wish to travel to the River North neighborhood of Chicago and would rather call in an order or shop online thus leaving us with an overpriced glass fronted box with next to no foot traffic.

Aside from the flagship trade shows that Merchandise Mart produces, such as NeoCon or Casual Market, we came to see that little is done to support the home furnishing showrooms and the efforts put forth by the building are less than sufficient to nurture and grow new and affordable brands such as Broome + Greene.

Despite a significant investment in print and digital marketing on our part, designers and consumers alike do not wish to visit the building. It no longer makes sense for my team and I to continue our presence in the Merchandise Mart and as such, we will be closing our showroom on October 31st, 2019.”

Broome + Greene has rapidly established a reputation in the Mid-West since its founding in 2018, offering designers an affordable and eclectic mix of quality furniture, lighting & décor at a price designers (and consumers) love.

Speaking further on the closure, Richard said: “Broome + Greene has worked hard since our inception to build a strong trade business in the Chicagoland area. This is as a direct result of our tireless outside sales efforts over the last 12-18 months to engage with the design community and their clients.

To that end, we will be opening a new street level store in the West Loop in Q1 of 2020 which unlike Merchandise Mart will be open seven days a week without our customers being challenged by building security. Provisional store hours are 10 am to 8 pm and both designers and consumers are welcome to enjoy our legendary champagne hospitality and complimentary apps.”

About Broome + Greene

Broome + Greene is a retailer of quality modern furniture, lighting & décor. Founded at the intersection of Broome & Greene Streets in SoHo, Manhattan, the brand is recognized for selling aspirational products at an affordable price point.

Part of Nexus UK Holding Company, the parent company of Broome + Greene, Chicago Rug Company and Monroe & Kent Home, Broome + Greene offers designers and clients delivery of all merchandise within 7 days or less, a 30-Day Love it or Return It Guarantee, and up to three years interest free financing.

Clare OShea

PR

+1 872-215-2820

clare.oshea@shopbandg.com



