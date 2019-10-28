Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) on Behalf of Investors

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Aptinyx Inc. (“Aptinyx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: APTX) on behalf of the Company’s investors.



Aptinyx investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (888) 715–1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/aptinyx/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

In June 2018, Aptinyx completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling over 7.3 million shares of stock to investors at $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of over $117 million.

On January 16, 2019, Aptinyx announced top-line results from a Phase 2 clinical study of NYX-2925 in subjects with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), and disclosed that “NYX-2925 did not demonstrate statistically significant separation from placebo on the primary endpoint, change in subjects’ average daily pain scores on the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) during the final treatment week compared to baseline.”

Following this news, shares of the Company’s common stock declined $11.85 per share, or over 66%, to close on January 16, 2019 at $5.98 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Aptinyx violated the federal securities laws in connection with and following the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock.

Aptinyx investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.