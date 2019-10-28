Full House Resorts Submits Application to Illinois Gaming Board for Waukegan Casino, to Be Called "American Place"

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) today submitted an Owners Gaming License Application to the Illinois Gaming Board (“IGB”) to develop and operate American Place, a casino and entertainment destination in Waukegan, Illinois. In its first phase, American Place would include a world-class casino with a state-of-the-art sports book; a premium boutique hotel comprised of twenty luxurious villas, each ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet with full butler service; a 1,500-seat live entertainment venue; a gourmet restaurant that will rival the finest restaurants in Chicago; additional eateries and bars; and other amenities that will attract gaming and non-gaming patrons from throughout Chicagoland and beyond. A second phase of American Place is expected to include a four-star hotel with 150 rooms, dining venues, entertainment options, and other amenities.



The proposed site is the Fountain Square shopping area, near the intersection of Illinois Route 120 and U.S. Route 41 in Waukegan. If awarded the license by the IGB, Full House would also develop and operate a temporary casino on that site while American Place is being constructed, allowing the State of Illinois and the City of Waukegan to begin benefiting from its significant job creation and tax revenue generation during the construction process.

American Place was one of the three proposals certified by the Waukegan City Council at its October 17th special meeting. At that meeting, Waukegan Aldermen heard a presentation from the city’s consultant, which ranked American Place the top proposal amongst the various submissions.

“We thank Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham and the Waukegan City Council for advancing our proposal to the Illinois Gaming Board,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “We look forward to presenting our plans to the IGB and getting the opportunity to develop a first-class gaming facility that will bring jobs and revenues to the City of Waukegan and the State of Illinois.”

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com and on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FHResorts.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements by Full House and its officers that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "propose," "plan,” "goal," "seek," “believe," "expect,” "future," "likely," "may," "should,” "will", “would," “could," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Full House. Such risks include the selection of a proposal other than the one from Full House (or no proposal at all), the inability of Full House to obtain necessary regulatory and other required approvals, financing sources and terms, proposed amenities and the timing of such amenities, and other risks included in the reports that Full House files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

