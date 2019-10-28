Verizon Response: Unlimited call/text/data for Californians impacted by wildfires

/EIN News/ -- For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information about our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center



Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers impacted by the Tick and Kincade wildfires will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 10/28 - 11/3

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders

Verizon’s network unimpacted by the wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business customers impacted by the Tick and Kincade wildfires in California, beginning October 28 through November 3, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to affected communities in the following counties:

Los Angeles

Marin

Napa

Sonoma

California:

Our Verizon Response Team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the wildfires and power outages. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill. Anyone looking to help a Verizon team member impacted by the wildfires can donate to the V2V Fund by texting 501501 with “VtoV” to donate $10 or “PLEDGE” to donate $25.

Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/ .

Here’s where our Network stands:

For both the Tick and Kincade wildfires Verizon’s network remains unaffected.

With regards to the latest public safety power shutoff, we are doing everything we can to minimize its impact. However, there may be discrete areas of our network that experience service disruption or degradation, due to topographical and other technological constraints that prevent the deployment of backup power or other resources to a particular cell site.

Here’s a quote you can use from our West Area President:

“We live, work, and play in the same areas impacted by these devastating wildfires and as members of the community, we want folks to know we’re looking out for them,” said Jonathan LeCompte, Verizon Consumer Group West Area President. “Part of that means doing everything we can to ensure our cell sites stay online throughout this disaster. And the other is ensuring those who need to connect with family, friends and emergency services can do so without worry.”

