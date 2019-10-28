Transocean Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $784 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $832 million), compared with $758 million in the second quarter of 2019 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $805 million);

Revenue efficiency (1) was 97.0%, compared with 97.8% in the prior quarter;

was 97.0%, compared with 97.8% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $547 million, compared with $510 million in the previous quarter;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $825 million, $1.35 per diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to controlling interest of $208 million, $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019;

Adjusted net loss was $234 million, $0.38 per diluted share, excluding $591 million of net unfavorable items. This compares with adjusted net loss of $209 million, $0.34 per diluted share, in the prior quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA was $245 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $257 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $10.8 billion as of the October 2019 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $825 million, $1.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Third quarter 2019 results included net unfavorable items of $591 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, as follows:

$583 million, $0.96 per diluted share, loss on impairment primarily for three floaters previously announced for retirement,

$12 million, $0.02 per diluted share, loss on retirement of debt; and

$6 million, $0.01 per diluted share, loss on disposal of assets.

These unfavorable items were partially offset by:

$10 million, $0.02 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items.

After consideration of these net unfavorable items, third quarter 2019 adjusted net loss was $234 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019, sequentially increased $26 million, primarily due to the commencement of operations of the newbuild harsh environment floater Transocean Norge. The quarter was also favorably impacted by increased fleet utilization and an additional operating day. These increases were partially offset by increased shipyard days.

The third quarter included a non-cash revenue reduction of $48 million, compared to $47 million in the second quarter, from contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

Operating and maintenance expense was $547 million, compared with $510 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was the result of higher shipyard costs and contract preparation related to the reactivation of the ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Mykonos, and the commencement of operations of the newbuild Transocean Norge.

General and administrative expense was $45 million, in line with the second quarter.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $166 million, compared with $168 million in the prior quarter and capitalized interest sequentially increased $1 million to $10 million. Interest income was $11 million, compared with $12 million in the prior quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (6.9)%, up from (21.9)% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to impairment losses in jurisdictions with no tax benefit. This was partially offset by a decrease to tax expense related to settlements of various uncertain tax positions. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (37.5)% compared to (25.4)% in previous quarter.

Cash flows provided by operating activities were $91 million, compared to $153 million in the prior quarter. The third quarter decrease was primarily due to reduced collections of customer receivables, and the timing of interest payments.

Third quarter 2019 capital expenditures of $121 million were related to the company’s newbuild drillships under construction at the Jurong shipyard along with capital upgrades for certain rigs in our fleet. This compares with $86 million in the previous quarter.

“In the third quarter, the Transocean team continued to operate at a high level for our customers and our shareholders,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen. “Driven by strong uptime performance across our global fleet, we delivered revenue efficiency of 97%, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29%.”

Thigpen added, “As we approach the end of the year, we will remain focused on exceeding our customers’ performance expectations. We continue to become more encouraged by our current and future prospects and our increasing level of tender participation. We are gaining improved visibility to additional opportunities in the harsh environment market of Norway; along with escalating interest in our fleet of high-specification ultra-deepwater assets for upcoming projects in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and West Africa.”



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (U.S. GAAP). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters and three midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Conference Call Information

Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 2 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 334-777-6978 and refer to conference code 6385237 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT,5 p.m. CET, on October 29, 2019. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 6385237 and pin 3332. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company’s newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the future prices of oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the results of our final accounting for the periods presented in this press release, the ability to successfully integrate the Transocean and Ocean Rig businesses, the success of our business following the acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (“Ocean Rig”) and Songa Offshore SE (“Songa”), and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Notes

Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.”

Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense for continuing operations divided by income from continuing operations before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

Analyst Contacts:

Bradley Alexander

+1 713-232-7515

Lexington May

+1 832-587-6515

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Contract drilling revenues $ 784 $ 816 $ 2,296 $ 2,270 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 547 447 1,565 1,302 Depreciation and amortization 212 201 648 614 General and administrative 45 35 139 134 804 683 2,352 2,050 Loss on impairment (583 ) (432 ) (584 ) (1,446 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (4 ) (6 ) (7 ) — Operating loss (607 ) (305 ) (647 ) (1,226 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 11 11 33 36 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (166 ) (160 ) (500 ) (455 ) Loss on retirement of debt (12 ) (1 ) (39 ) (3 ) Other, net 3 16 34 6 (164 ) (134 ) (472 ) (416 ) Loss before income tax expense (771 ) (439 ) (1,119 ) (1,642 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 54 (30 ) 83 118 Net loss (825 ) (409 ) (1,202 ) (1,760 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 2 (6 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (825 ) $ (409 ) $ (1,204 ) $ (1,754 ) Loss per share Basic $ (1.35 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (3.86 ) Diluted $ (1.35 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (3.86 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 613 463 612 454 Diluted 613 463 612 454





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)





September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,906 $ 2,160 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of less than $1 at December 31, 2018 639 604 Materials and supplies, net of allowance for obsolescence of $123 and $134 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 475 474 Restricted cash accounts and investments 551 551 Other current assets 200 159 Total current assets 3,771 3,948 Property and equipment 24,203 25,811 Less accumulated depreciation (5,255 ) (5,403 ) Property and equipment, net 18,948 20,408 Contract intangible assets 655 795 Deferred income taxes, net 21 66 Other assets 1,054 448 Total assets $ 24,449 $ 25,665 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 308 $ 269 Accrued income taxes 35 70 Debt due within one year 349 373 Other current liabilities 797 746 Total current liabilities 1,489 1,458 Long-term debt 9,041 9,605 Deferred income taxes, net 193 64 Other long-term liabilities 1,784 1,424 Total long-term liabilities 11,018 11,093 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 639,674,422 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 617,970,525 issued and 611,849,468 outstanding at September 30, 2019, and 638,285,574 authorized, 143,754,246 conditionally authorized, 610,581,677 issued and 609,649,291 outstanding at December 31, 2018 59 59 Additional paid-in capital 13,415 13,394 Accumulated deficit (1,246 ) (67 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (295 ) (279 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,933 13,107 Noncontrolling interest 9 7 Total equity 11,942 13,114 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,449 $ 25,665









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,202 ) $ (1,760 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 140 78 Depreciation and amortization 648 614 Share-based compensation expense 28 36 Loss on impairment 584 1,446 Loss on disposal of assets, net 7 — Loss on retirement of debt 39 3 Deferred income tax expense 139 50 Other, net 28 12 Changes in deferred revenues, net 19 (127 ) Changes in deferred costs, net (21 ) 23 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (216 ) (55 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 193 320 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (259 ) (140 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 52 37 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (77 ) (107 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash acquired in business combination — 131 Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments 123 500 Deposits to unrestricted investments — (50 ) Other, net 3 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (158 ) 371 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount and issue costs 1,056 1,319 Repayments of debt (1,189 ) (2,015 ) Proceeds from investments restricted for financing activities — 26 Payments to terminate derivative instruments — (92 ) Other, net (34 ) (29 ) Net cash used in financing activities (167 ) (791 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (132 ) (100 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,589 2,975 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,457 $ 2,875









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 494 $ 486 $ 482 $ 1,455 $ 1,330 Harsh environment floaters 281 251 265 790 721 Deepwater floaters — 1 36 8 106 Midwater floaters 9 20 19 43 58 High-specification jackups — — 14 — 55 Total contract drilling revenues $ 784 $ 758 $ 816 $ 2,296 $ 2,270





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 339,400 $ 335,400 $ 340,500 $ 338,200 $ 364,500 Harsh environment floaters 298,300 301,700 309,000 295,300 298,500 Deepwater floaters — — 195,700 — 193,000 Midwater floaters 106,200 163,700 98,500 118,100 103,000 High-specification jackups — — 145,700 — 149,100 Total drilling fleet $ 314,500 314,900 $ 295,000 $ 312,000 $ 297,300





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Utilization (2) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ultra-deepwater floaters 51 % 50 % 56 % 49 % 46 % Harsh environment floaters 79 % 76 % 83 % 78 % 83 % Deepwater floaters — % — % 100 % — % 100 % Midwater floaters 33 % 39 % 43 % 38 % 38 % High-specification jackups — % — % 100 % — % 97 % Total drilling fleet 58 % 56 % 65 % 57 % 58 %





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ultra-deepwater floaters 98 % 98 % 95 % 99 % 95 % Harsh environment floaters 96 % 95 % 95 % 95 % 95 % Deepwater floaters — % — % 96 % — % 94 % Midwater floaters 79 % 130 % 98 % 102 % 98 % High-specification jackups — % — % 99 % — % 100 % Total drilling fleet 97 % 98 % 95 % 98 % 95 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of available rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculation for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,204 ) $ (825 ) $ (379 ) $ (208 ) $ (171 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 1 — 1 1 — Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on impairment of assets 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Loss on retirement of debt 39 12 27 9 18 Discrete tax items and other, net (40 ) (10 ) (30 ) (5 ) (25 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (624 ) $ (234 ) $ (390 ) $ (209 ) $ (181 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (1.97 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.28 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — Loss on impairment of assets 0.97 0.96 — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.01 0.01 — — — Loss on retirement of debt 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.03 Discrete tax items and other, net (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (1.02 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/18 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,996 ) $ (242 ) $ (1,754 ) $ (409 ) $ (1,345 ) $ (1,135 ) $ (210 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 34 12 22 4 18 11 7 Gain on bargain purchase (10 ) (10 ) — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 1,464 18 1,446 432 1,014 1,014 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) 1 (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) Loss on retirement of debt 3 — 3 1 2 2 — Discrete tax items and other, net 143 52 91 1 90 91 (1 ) Net income (loss), as adjusted $ (369 ) $ (171 ) $ (198 ) $ 30 $ (228 ) $ (18 ) $ (210 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (4.27 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (3.86 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (2.99 ) $ (2.46 ) $ (0.48 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.07 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.02 Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) (0.02 ) — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 3.13 0.03 3.18 0.93 2.26 2.19 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Loss on retirement of debt 0.01 — 0.01 — — — — Discrete tax items and other, net 0.30 0.11 0.20 — 0.20 0.20 — Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ (0.79 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.44 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.50 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.48 )









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Contract drilling revenues $ 2,296 $ 784 $ 1,512 $ 758 $ 754 Contract intangible amortization 140 48 92 47 45 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 2,436 $ 832 $ 1,604 $ 805 $ 799 Net loss $ (1,202 ) $ (825 ) $ (377 ) $ (206 ) $ (171 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 467 155 312 156 156 Income tax expense (benefit) 83 54 29 37 (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 648 212 436 219 217 Contract intangible amortization 140 48 92 47 45 EBITDA 136 (356 ) 492 253 239 Acquisition and restructuring costs 1 — 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on retirement of debt 39 12 27 9 18 Adjusted EBITDA $ 756 $ 245 $ 511 $ 257 $ 254 EBITDA margin 6 % (43 ) % 31 % 31 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31 % 29 % 32 % 32 % 32 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/18 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,018 $ 748 $ 2,270 $ 816 $ 1,454 $ 790 $ 664 Contract intangible amortization 112 34 78 29 49 30 19 Contract drilling revenues before amortization 3,130 782 2,348 845 1,503 820 683 Drilling contract termination fees (124 ) (12 ) (112 ) (37 ) (75 ) (37 ) (38 ) Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,006 $ 770 $ 2,236 $ 808 $ 1,428 $ 783 $ 645 Net loss $ (2,003 ) $ (243 ) $ (1,760 ) $ (409 ) $ (1,351 ) $ (1,139 ) $ (212 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 567 148 419 149 270 135 135 Income tax expense (benefit) 228 110 118 (30 ) 148 85 63 Depreciation expense 818 204 614 201 413 211 202 Contract intangible amortization 112 34 78 29 49 30 19 EBITDA (278 ) 253 (531 ) (60 ) (471 ) (678 ) 207 Acquisition and restructuring costs 34 12 22 4 18 11 7 Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 1,464 18 1,446 432 1,014 1,014 — Gain on bargain purchase (10 ) (10 ) — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) 1 (7 ) (1 ) (6 ) Loss on retirement of debt 3 — 3 1 2 2 — 1,206 272 934 378 556 348 208 Drilling contract termination fees (124 ) (12 ) (112 ) (37 ) (75 ) (37 ) (38 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,082 $ 260 $ 822 $ 341 $ 481 $ 311 $ 170 EBITDA margin (9 ) % 32 % (23 ) % (7 ) % (31 ) % (83 ) % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 34 % 37 % 42 % 34 % 40 % 26 %









TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ANALYSIS (In millions, except tax rates) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss before income taxes $ (771 ) $ (169 ) $ (439 ) $ (1,119 ) $ (1,642 ) Acquisition and restructuring costs — 1 4 1 22 Gain on bargain purchase — (9 ) — (11 ) — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 583 1 432 584 1,446 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 6 2 1 7 (6 ) Loss on retirement of debt 12 9 1 39 3 Adjusted loss before income taxes $ (170 ) $ (165 ) $ (1 ) $ (499 ) $ (177 ) Income tax expense (benefit) $ 54 $ 37 $ (30 ) $ 83 $ 118 Acquisition and restructuring costs — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt — — — — — Changes in estimates (1) 10 5 (1 ) 40 (91 ) Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (2) $ 64 $ 42 $ (31 ) $ 123 $ 27 Effective Tax Rate (3) (6.9 ) % (21.9 ) % 6.7 % (7.4 ) % (7.2 ) % Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (4) (37.5 ) % (25.4 ) % 2,757.6 % (24.7 ) % (15.6 ) % (1) Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities or become aware of other events and include changes in (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities. (2) The three months ended September 30, 2019 included $22 million of additional tax expense, reflecting the cumulative effect of an increase in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate. (3) Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. (4) Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income before income tax expense, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.







