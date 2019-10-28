There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,266 in the last 365 days.

AppFolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

AppFolio's operating results for the third quarter of 2019 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as well as its more detailed third quarter 2019 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC on October 28, 2019.  These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of October 28, 2019, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2019 follows:

  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $254.5 million to $255.5 million.
     
  • Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, October 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results. Investors are invited to submit questions to management via the Investor Q&A form located on the Investor Overview section of AppFolio's website.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844.624.1561 and entering ID # 8056038. International callers may dial 647.253.8652. A replay of the conference call will be available at 800.585.8367 and 416.621.4642 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio offers industry-specific, cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets. Today our products include real estate software (AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS and AppFolio Investment Management) and legal practice management software (MyCase). AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@appfolio.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which will be filed with the SEC on October 28, 2019, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except par values)

    September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 20,121     $ 74,076  
Investment securities—current   20,355     16,631  
Accounts receivable, net   8,039     5,516  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,150     11,775  
Total current assets   64,665     107,998  
Investment securities—noncurrent   4,698     11,256  
Property and equipment, net   9,842     6,871  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   16,433      
Capitalized software, net   27,621     20,485  
Goodwill   58,392     15,548  
Intangible assets, net   22,678     5,895  
Deferred taxes   23,196      
Other long-term assets   6,303     7,688  
Total assets   $ 233,828     $ 175,741  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 1,539     $ 1,481  
Accrued employee expenses   13,101     12,377  
Accrued expenses   9,166     8,281  
Deferred revenue   4,163     3,414  
Other current liabilities   13,093     1,447  
Long-term debt, net—current portion   1,208     1,213  
Total current liabilities   42,270     28,213  
Operating lease liabilities   18,448      
Long-term debt, net   47,677     48,602  
Other long-term liabilities   16     7,080  
Total liabilities   108,411     83,895  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018        
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued - 16,743 and 16,159, shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; outstanding - 16,373 and 15,789 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively;   2     2  
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 17,685 and 18,109 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively;   2     2  
Additional paid-in capital   159,399     157,898  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   38     (178 )
Treasury stock, at cost, 370 Class A shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018   (21,562 )   (21,562 )
Accumulated deficit   (12,462 )   (44,316 )
Total stockholders’ equity   125,417     91,846  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 233,828     $ 175,741  
                 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue $ 67,935     $ 50,126     $ 188,650     $ 139,706  
Costs and operating expenses:              
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 25,930     19,282     75,239     53,624  
Sales and marketing 12,636     8,681     37,087     23,711  
Research and product development 10,602     6,440     28,422     17,523  
General and administrative 8,955     6,541     25,361     17,105  
Depreciation and amortization 5,678     3,705     16,169     10,784  
Total costs and operating expenses 63,801     44,649     182,278     122,747  
Income from operations 4,134     5,477     6,372     16,959  
Other income (expense), net (11 )   1     (68 )   (20 )
Interest income (expense), net (400 )   229     (1,324 )   631  
Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,723     5,707     4,980     17,570  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,255 )   183     (26,874 )   252  
Net income $ 4,978     $ 5,524     $ 31,854     $ 17,318  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic $ 0.15     $ 0.16     0.94     0.51  
Diluted $ 0.14     $ 0.16     0.90     0.49  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 34,047     34,219     33,991     34,154  
Diluted 35,421     35,610     35,406     35,524  

Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Costs and operating expenses:              
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 334     $ 282     $ 1,073     $ 752  
Sales and marketing 354     270     904     708  
Research and product development 353     218     1,024     730  
General and administrative 1,151     994     2,430     2,229  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,192     $ 1,764     $ 5,431     $ 4,419  
                               


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Cash from operating activities              
Net income $ 4,978     $ 5,524     $ 31,854     $ 17,318  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 5,678     3,705     16,169     10,784  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,088     547     3,016      
Stock-based compensation 2,192     1,764     5,431     4,419  
Deferred income taxes (1,389 )       (27,032 )    
Other 28     19     136     165  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable (83 )   703     (2,778 )   (1,465 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 796     (4,655 )   (4,403 )   (3,902 )
Other assets (125 )   (3,176 )   1,129     (5,003 )
Accounts payable 82     (362 )   270     477  
Accrued employee expenses (194 )   (1,185 )   486     (3,225 )
Accrued expenses (1,398 )   1,964     (14 )   3,397  
Deferred revenue 458     (958 )   1,039     (4,247 )
Operating lease liabilities (1,127 )       (2,886 )    
Other liabilities 616     5,657     996     5,883  
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,600     9,547     23,413     24,601  
Cash from investing activities              
Purchases of property and equipment (1,690 )   (1,160 )   (4,085 )   (1,740 )
Additions to capitalized software (6,249 )   (3,492 )   (15,669 )   (8,997 )
Purchases of investment securities (10,012 )   (7,952 )   (10,690 )   (28,784 )
Sales of investment securities 1,000     696     2,750     701  
Maturities of investment securities 7,000     12,882     11,000     28,477  
Acquisition, net of cash acquired     (14,441 )   (54,004 )   (14,441 )
Purchases of intangible assets       (30 )    
Net cash used in investing activities (9,951 )   (13,467 )   (70,728 )   (24,784 )
Cash from financing activities              
Proceeds from stock option exercises 60     55     259     713  
Tax withholding for net share settlement (790 )   (400 )   (5,541 )   (2,894 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt 528     30     1,697     93  
Principal payments on debt (840 )   (30 )   (2,634 )   (93 )
Payment of debt issuance costs       (420 )    
Net cash used in financing activities (1,042 )   (345 )   (6,639 )   (2,181 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 607     (4,265 )   (53,954 )   (2,364 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash              
Beginning of period 19,945     18,438     74,506     16,537  
End of period $ 20,552     $ 14,173     $ 20,552     $ 14,173  
                               

Primary Logo

