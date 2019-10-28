There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,267 in the last 365 days.

Clarkston Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Q3 Results

/EIN News/ -- CLARKSTON, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkston Financial Corporation (“Corporation”) (OTCBB:CKFC - News), the holding company for Clarkston State Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $704,000 of $0.21 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $604,000 or $0.18 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

J. Grant Smith, CEO, said, "Our financial performance continues to be very good and progress on our merger with Waterford Bancorp is progressing very well. The Bank’s fundamentals are very good; excellent asset quality (0.00% delinquency, $0.00 non-performing loans), great deposit portfolio stratification (38.9% demand deposit accounts to total deposits) and low overhead (59.6% efficiency ratio). We have now received both regulatory and shareholder approval for the merger with Waterford Bancorp. The transaction is progressing, nicely and we expect an early first quarter 2020 closing.      

Operating Results

The Corporation’s net interest income before provision, increased to $2,081,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1,856,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2018.  This represents an increase of $225,000 or 12.12% quarter over quarter.  The net interest margin of the Bank has decreased slightly to 3.88% as of September 30, 2019, compared to 3.90% for September 30, 2018. The Bank’s net interest margin has decreased as short-term interest rates have declined.       

Noninterest income decreased during the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Corporation posted $124,000 for the quarter compared to $173,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $49,000 or 28.32%.  The decrease is mostly attributable to fewer gains realized in 2019 on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense increased slightly, ending the third quarter at $1,316,000 compared to $1,259,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $57,000 or 4.53%.   

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2019, were $228,749,000 compared to $208,271,000 at September 30, 2018, an increase of $20,478,000 or 9.83%.   

Gross loans increased $22,745,000 from $183,002,000 at September 30, 2018, to $205,747,000 at September 30, 2019, an increase of 12.43%.  Total deposits increased $17,681,000 or 9.52%, ending at $203,339,000 for September 30, 2019, up from $185,658,000 for September 30, 2018.  Total stockholders’ equity increased slightly from $17,043,000 at September 30, 2018 to $19,912,000 at September 30, 2019, an increase of $2,869,000 or 16.83%. 

Asset Quality

There were no non-performing loans at September 30, 2019. There remains one non-performing asset at $706,000 as of the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss decreased to 1.00% of total loans as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.13% for the same period 2018.  Management continually monitors the allowance for loan loss to determine its adequacy.

Clarkston State Bank opened in January 1999 and operates two branches in Clarkston and Waterford, Michigan.

Safe Harbor. This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements within the context of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include: changes in interest rates and interest-rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior and their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economy. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Clarkston Financial Corporation – J. Grant Smith, CEO, 248-922-6945.

CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
             
(Dollars, in thousands)            
    (unaudited)     (audited)     (unaudited)  
    9/30/2019     12/31/2018     9/30/2018  
Assets                  
                   
Cash and due from banks   $12,382     $7,422     $12,724  
Securities – Available for sale   5,623     6,440     6,709  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   232     232     232  
                   
Loans   205,747     192,075     183,002  
Allowance for possible loan losses   (2,065)     (2,064)     (2,061)  
Net loans   203,682     190,011     180,941  
                   
Banking premises and equipment   3,459     3,581     3,632  
Deferred tax asset   1,705     2,352     2,526  
Other real estate owned   706     706     706  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   959     886     801  
Total assets   $228,749     $211,630     $208,271  
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   79,021     80,127     85,676  
Interest-bearing   124,318     98,007     99,982  
Total deposits   203,339     178,134     185,658  
                   
Other Liabilities                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   0     0     0  
Other borrowings   4,853     15,056     5,058  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   645     654     512  
Total liabilities   208,837     193,844     191,227  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock   11,923     11,923     11,923  
Paid-in capital   12,099     12,099     11,804  
Restricted stock - Unearned compensation   (123)     (197)     61  
Accumulated deficit   (3,958)     (5,860)     (6,505)  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (29)     (179)     (239)  
                   
Total stockholders' equity   19,912     17,786     17,043  
                   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $228,749     $211,630     $208,271  
                   


CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
               
(Dollars, in thousands)              
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  9/30/2019   9/30/2018   9/30/2019   9/30/2018
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $2,579     $2,139     $7,364   $6,066  
Interest on investment securities:   34       39       105     124  
Interest on federal funds sold   27       16       78     63  
Total interest income   2,640       2,194       7,548     6,254  
               
Interest Expense              
Deposits   468       272       1,194     663  
Borrowings   91       65       255     187  
Total interest expense   559       338       1,448     849  
               
Net Interest Income   2,081       1,856       6,100     5,405  
               
Provision for Possible Loan Losses   0       0       0     0  
               
               
Net Interest Income after provision for possible loan losses   2,081     1,856       6,100   5,405  
               
Noninterest Income              
Loan and deposit service fees   116       119       340     365  
Loss on sale of other real estate owned   0       0       0     0  
Other   9       55       75     198  
Total noninterest income   124       173       415     563  
               
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   785       758       2,368     2,289  
Occupancy   130       128       379     367  
Advertising   68       45       208     135  
Outside processing   146       124       447     398  
Professional fees   57       53       257     157  
FDIC insurance   (1)       21       34     63  
Defaulted loan expense   1       (7)       9     (7)  
Other   131       136       403     416  
Total noninterest expense   1,316       1,259       4,105     3,818  
               
Income/(Loss) before income taxes   889       771       2,410     2,150  
               
Income Tax Expense   185       167       508     449  
               
Net Income/(Loss) $704     $604     $1,902   $1,701  
                             


CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
             
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   Quarter Ended
             
    09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18
MARKET DATA            
Book value per share   $6.02 $5.79 $5.57 $5.37 $5.15
Market value per share   $10.35 $10.34 $6.81 $7.20 $7.50
Earnings per share - basic & diluted   $0.21 $0.19 $0.17 $0.19 $0.18
Period end common shares   3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS            
Return on average assets   1.24% 1.12% 1.07% 1.22% 1.17%
Return on average equity   11.93% 10.83% 10.41% 11.97% 11.51%
Net interest margin   3.88% 4.00% 4.01% 3.96% 3.90%
Efficiency ratio   59.69% 64.46% 64.97% 60.93% 62.02%
Texas ratio   2.78% 2.88% 2.98% 3.07% 3.21%
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY            
Tier 1 Leverage   10.44% 10.13% 10.13% 10.05% 9.77%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   10.99% 10.94% 10.81% 10.65% 10.63%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital   10.99% 10.94% 10.81% 10.65% 10.63%
Total Risk Based Capital   11.96% 11.95% 11.84% 11.70% 11.73%
Loan to deposit ratio   101.18% 107.62% 99.58% 107.83% 98.57%
             
ASSET QUALITY            
Gross loan charge-offs   $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   ($1) ($0) ($1) ($3) ($3)
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans   1.00% 1.02% 1.06% 1.07% 1.13%
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.31% 0.32% 0.32% 0.34% 0.34%

