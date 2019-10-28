Clarkston Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Q3 Results

/EIN News/ -- CLARKSTON, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkston Financial Corporation (“Corporation”) (OTCBB: CKFC - News ), the holding company for Clarkston State Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $704,000 of $0.21 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $604,000 or $0.18 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

J. Grant Smith, CEO, said, "Our financial performance continues to be very good and progress on our merger with Waterford Bancorp is progressing very well. The Bank’s fundamentals are very good; excellent asset quality (0.00% delinquency, $0.00 non-performing loans), great deposit portfolio stratification (38.9% demand deposit accounts to total deposits) and low overhead (59.6% efficiency ratio). We have now received both regulatory and shareholder approval for the merger with Waterford Bancorp. The transaction is progressing, nicely and we expect an early first quarter 2020 closing.

Operating Results

The Corporation’s net interest income before provision, increased to $2,081,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1,856,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $225,000 or 12.12% quarter over quarter. The net interest margin of the Bank has decreased slightly to 3.88% as of September 30, 2019, compared to 3.90% for September 30, 2018. The Bank’s net interest margin has decreased as short-term interest rates have declined.

Noninterest income decreased during the third quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Corporation posted $124,000 for the quarter compared to $173,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $49,000 or 28.32%. The decrease is mostly attributable to fewer gains realized in 2019 on the sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense increased slightly, ending the third quarter at $1,316,000 compared to $1,259,000 for the same period ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $57,000 or 4.53%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2019, were $228,749,000 compared to $208,271,000 at September 30, 2018, an increase of $20,478,000 or 9.83%.

Gross loans increased $22,745,000 from $183,002,000 at September 30, 2018, to $205,747,000 at September 30, 2019, an increase of 12.43%. Total deposits increased $17,681,000 or 9.52%, ending at $203,339,000 for September 30, 2019, up from $185,658,000 for September 30, 2018. Total stockholders’ equity increased slightly from $17,043,000 at September 30, 2018 to $19,912,000 at September 30, 2019, an increase of $2,869,000 or 16.83%.

Asset Quality

There were no non-performing loans at September 30, 2019. There remains one non-performing asset at $706,000 as of the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss decreased to 1.00% of total loans as of September 30, 2019 compared to 1.13% for the same period 2018. Management continually monitors the allowance for loan loss to determine its adequacy.

Clarkston State Bank opened in January 1999 and operates two branches in Clarkston and Waterford, Michigan.

Safe Harbor. This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements within the context of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include: changes in interest rates and interest-rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior and their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economy. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Clarkston Financial Corporation – J. Grant Smith, CEO, 248-922-6945.

CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars, in thousands) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $12,382 $7,422 $12,724 Securities – Available for sale 5,623 6,440 6,709 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 232 232 232 Loans 205,747 192,075 183,002 Allowance for possible loan losses (2,065) (2,064) (2,061) Net loans 203,682 190,011 180,941 Banking premises and equipment 3,459 3,581 3,632 Deferred tax asset 1,705 2,352 2,526 Other real estate owned 706 706 706 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 959 886 801 Total assets $228,749 $211,630 $208,271 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 79,021 80,127 85,676 Interest-bearing 124,318 98,007 99,982 Total deposits 203,339 178,134 185,658 Other Liabilities Federal Home Loan Bank advances 0 0 0 Other borrowings 4,853 15,056 5,058 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 645 654 512 Total liabilities 208,837 193,844 191,227 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 11,923 11,923 11,923 Paid-in capital 12,099 12,099 11,804 Restricted stock - Unearned compensation (123) (197) 61 Accumulated deficit (3,958) (5,860) (6,505) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (29) (179) (239) Total stockholders' equity 19,912 17,786 17,043 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $228,749 $211,630 $208,271





CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars, in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $2,579 $2,139 $7,364 $6,066 Interest on investment securities: 34 39 105 124 Interest on federal funds sold 27 16 78 63 Total interest income 2,640 2,194 7,548 6,254 Interest Expense Deposits 468 272 1,194 663 Borrowings 91 65 255 187 Total interest expense 559 338 1,448 849 Net Interest Income 2,081 1,856 6,100 5,405 Provision for Possible Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 Net Interest Income after provision for possible loan losses 2,081 1,856 6,100 5,405 Noninterest Income Loan and deposit service fees 116 119 340 365 Loss on sale of other real estate owned 0 0 0 0 Other 9 55 75 198 Total noninterest income 124 173 415 563 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 785 758 2,368 2,289 Occupancy 130 128 379 367 Advertising 68 45 208 135 Outside processing 146 124 447 398 Professional fees 57 53 257 157 FDIC insurance (1) 21 34 63 Defaulted loan expense 1 (7) 9 (7) Other 131 136 403 416 Total noninterest expense 1,316 1,259 4,105 3,818 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 889 771 2,410 2,150 Income Tax Expense 185 167 508 449 Net Income/(Loss) $704 $604 $1,902 $1,701





CLARKSTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Quarter Ended 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 09/30/18 MARKET DATA Book value per share $6.02 $5.79 $5.57 $5.37 $5.15 Market value per share $10.35 $10.34 $6.81 $7.20 $7.50 Earnings per share - basic & diluted $0.21 $0.19 $0.17 $0.19 $0.18 Period end common shares 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 3,309,156 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.24% 1.12% 1.07% 1.22% 1.17% Return on average equity 11.93% 10.83% 10.41% 11.97% 11.51% Net interest margin 3.88% 4.00% 4.01% 3.96% 3.90% Efficiency ratio 59.69% 64.46% 64.97% 60.93% 62.02% Texas ratio 2.78% 2.88% 2.98% 3.07% 3.21% CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tier 1 Leverage 10.44% 10.13% 10.13% 10.05% 9.77% Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 10.99% 10.94% 10.81% 10.65% 10.63% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital 10.99% 10.94% 10.81% 10.65% 10.63% Total Risk Based Capital 11.96% 11.95% 11.84% 11.70% 11.73% Loan to deposit ratio 101.18% 107.62% 99.58% 107.83% 98.57% ASSET QUALITY Gross loan charge-offs $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ($1) ($0) ($1) ($3) ($3) Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans 1.00% 1.02% 1.06% 1.07% 1.13% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31% 0.32% 0.32% 0.34% 0.34%



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.