NorthStar Moving Assists Southern California Fire Victims

Local Moving Company Offers Free Storage to California Residents Impacted by the 2019 Los Angeles County Fires

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is offering Southern California residents affected by the fall 2019 Los Angeles County fires three free months of full-service storage. The company wants to help Los Angeles County residents whose homes are impacted by fire or smoke damage and are in need of a safe place to store their belongings.

NorthStar Moving has been serving clients and the community for 25 years and wants to use their close proximity and experience to help those affected by the fires. For residents that need a secure location to store their valuables at no charge, NorthStar Moving is opening their doors to help their neighbors.

“As a native of Southern California, my heart breaks watching these fires spread and take homes,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “We would like to offer the victims of the fall 2019 Los Angeles County Fires who move with us three months of free full-service storage. We wish we had enough room to offer this to all the victims, but anyone who moves with us, affected by the fires, will have three months free storage. Our hearts are also with the victims of the Northern California Kincade fires. We are so sorry we can't help them due to our location. We're hoping another reputable moving company will step up to help them.”

If your home has endured fire or smoke damage due to the Los Angeles County Fires of fall 2019 and you are in need of full service storage, NorthStar Moving wants to help. Please call: (800) 275-7767

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Companyhas redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767 carrie@nashcallahan.com



