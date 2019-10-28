H&R Block recognizes three featured franchisees among more than 1,000

/EIN News/ -- Award winners recognized at annual national convention for leading in key growth areas and providing help to H&R Block clients and communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three franchisees stood out from nearly 1,350 franchisees, winning recognition from the company that virtually created the franchise model in 1956, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB). Winning in three separate office size categories, the Featured Franchisees of the Year Feroze Hanif (one to two offices), Nathan Cour (three to seven offices), and Cathy Menerey and T.J. Menerey (more than eight offices) are part of more than 63 years of tradition of H&R Block.

Winners were selected from among the top franchisees who led business results in the categories of revenue, products and client satisfaction. In addition to leading top-performing franchises, Featured Franchisees of the Year showcased community involvement, leadership and brand ambassadorship qualities.

“At H&R Block, being better together helps us win. Our top franchisees program celebrates our better together spirit and recognizes deserving franchisees,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of the retail business at H&R Block. “H&R Block’s purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. For this reason, community involvement is so important to our brand – and to our franchise network.”

Honorees were recognized with a commemorative crystal award, monetary award and a signed, framed letter from H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones.

H&R Block franchise award in the 1-2 office category

Feroze Hanif of Waukegan, Illinois won Featured Franchisee of the Year with one to two offices. With eight employees, Hanif credits his “amazing team” for the strong business results that made him Franchisee of the Year.

“We not only help our clients get the most refund that they are entitled to, we also help our neighboring schools, libraries and museums so that they can provide a safe learning environment for the young adults,” said Hanif. “Each of our team members is very passionate about community service and this philosophy is instilled in their daily lives.”

Hanif also serves as president of the Sunni Vohra Community of North America and is a STEM board member at College of Lake County and Lake County YWCA. Hanif has supported the Ray Bradbury Experience Museum as a project to increase tourism and jumpstart the economy of Waukegan, which has been impacted by the loss of a nuclear power plant.

Hanif has a Bachelor of Science in computer science and a Master of Science in information systems. He is also a certified acceptance agent, recognized by the IRS.

H&R Block franchise award in the 3-7 office category

Nathan Cour of North Windham, Connecticut won Featured Franchisee of the Year with three to seven offices. With 19 years at H&R Block, 10 as a franchisee, Cour has 25 employees.

“I encourage our team to relate to clients. H&R Block is only as good as our people. We must continue our tradition of relational excellence,” said Cour. “A personal touch is an invaluable method of reaching the people of our communities.”

Cour is a member of the H&R Block Franchise Leadership Council, has sponsored youth baseball and adult basketball and soccer teams, and donated laptops to local elementary schools. He has also served as his church’s finance committee chair and taught personal finance classes.

Cour has a Bachelor of Science in accounting and is an enrolled agent, recognized by the IRS.

H&R Block franchise award in the 8+ office category

Cathy Menerey and T.J. Menerey of Cartersville, Georgia won Featured Franchisee of the Year with eight or more offices. With 84 employees and 45 combined years with H&R Block, the mother-son duo are both enrolled agents.

“Our employees are our biggest asset. They are very committed to exceptional service quality. We go beyond tax prep, adding in planning, audit services, and business services,” said Cathy Menerey. “We also encourage our staff to bring us community events they feel passionate about. We focus on school, food drives, and homelessness.”

The Menereys have provided more than 200 backpacks filled with school supplies and 4,000 notebooks to 30 schools in January alone.

More than six decades of franchise support

H&R Block opened its first franchise office in 1956, a year after brothers Henry and Richard Bloch founded the company, virtually creating the franchise model. With more than 60 years of franchising history, H&R Block has created a support system franchisees use to market their business, serve their clients and expand to new offices.

H&R Block franchisees now operate more than 3,100 H&R Block offices nationally. Interested entrepreneurs can learn more about H&R Block franchises online or by calling 1-800-HRBLOCK.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had annual revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom .

