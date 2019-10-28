NeighborWorks America Names Susan M. Ifill as Chief Operating Officer

Housing and community development leader becomes the first NeighborWorks America COO from a network organization

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks America President and CEO Marietta Rodriguez today announced the appointment of Susan M. Ifill to serve as the organization’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I am excited to welcome Susan Ifill to NeighborWorks America as our incoming chief operating officer. Susan brings an unmatched set of skills, experiences and energy. She has a tremendous combination of nonprofit and private-sector experience that will be invaluable to NeighborWorks,” said Rodriguez. “In our search for a COO, we wanted someone who has great understanding and appreciation for the work of our network organizations and the business acumen to help ensure our organization continues to be seen as a thought leader and innovator in our profession. I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together in leading this amazing organization.”

Ifill comes to NeighborWorks with more than 35 years of professional experience, with the majority of it in various disciplines in the banking arena and the last nine years as the chief operating officer and now CEO of Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City, Inc. (NHSNYC), a NeighborWorks organization since 1982. During her tenure at NHSNYC, Ifill was responsible for improving operational efficiency, while ushering the organization into its fourth consecutive year of a surplus after multiple years of losses. She also led the team that built the organization’s first metrics dashboard. A 28-year financial services veteran, Ifill retired from Bank of America as senior vice president and Premier Banking market manager, where she was responsible for the growth of a $3 billion portfolio.

“I could not be more thrilled to engage with NeighborWorks from a different viewpoint,” said Ifill. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help provide the support and resources that our member organizations need so that they can continue the life-changing and impactful work they do every day in communities across this country.”

Deeply committed to community and service, Ifill has served on numerous not-for-profit boards over the years. She currently serves as chair of the board of trustees for Cambridge College in Boston, and on the board of directors for Habitat NYC Community Development Fund. She is an advisory board member for the MPA program at Kean University, Ocwen Financial Group and First Republic Bank.

Ifill will officially join NeighborWorks America at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on Jan. 6, 2020.

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes more than 245 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education. In the last five years, our organizations have generated more than $34 billion in investment across the country.

