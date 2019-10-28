Peapack-Gladstone Bank to be Honored at Executive Women of New Jersey’s (EWNJ) A Seat at the Table Corporate Gender Diversity Awards Breakfast

/EIN News/ -- Bedminster, NJ, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at the APA Hotel Woodbridge in Iselin, NJ, Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) will host the A Seat at the Table Corporate Gender Diversity Awards Breakfast, a biennial event where the organization will recognize Peapack-Gladstone Bank, along with 29 other companies, for making the EWNJ Honor Roll, a list of New Jersey public companies that have three or more women on their boards. This list is part of the organization’s efforts to ensure that women have equal access to the boardroom and high-level executive leadership. The event will also feature the exclusive release of EWNJ’s report on the number of women serving on boards and in the top leadership of public companies in New Jersey. The report, produced in collaboration with PwC, is the only one of its kind in the state.



“We are honored to be included in the distinguished group of companies that are being recognized as a leader in gender diversity,” said Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. “We truly believe that diverse backgrounds, perspectives and expertise enable us to tangibly demonstrate our commitment to operating successfully as one team.”

“EWNJ is thrilled to present this year’s list of the 30 companies that are leading the way on women’s representation in senior governance as part of our fourth report on gender diversity in New Jersey,” stated Barbara E. Kauffman, President of EWNJ and EVP & COO of Newark Regional Business Partnership. “This year, we have the highest number of Honor Roll companies to date and it shows that while there is still much more work to be done, our efforts are working. The undeniable impact of women’s leadership is being more fully recognized by the private sector in New Jersey. We salute all of our Honor Roll companies and look forward to partnering with them as we continue in pursuit of our mission to increase the number of women on corporate boards and in senior governance.”

“This year’s list reflects the progress companies have made since 2017 when our last list was published with 22 companies,” added Anna María Tejada, Esq., President Elect of EWNJ, Co-Chair of A Seat at the Table, and Partner at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck, LLP. “We applaud these companies’ progress toward inclusion and diversity, and as quantified in EWNJ’s research, New Jersey’s business environment is stronger as a result.”

“We are delighted to welcome these companies to our Honor Roll. While it is encouraging that this year’s list has the highest number of companies since we began publishing it in 2014, the pace of progress remains woefully slow particularly given the demonstrable business value that women’s leadership delivers both financially and operationally. There are a significant amount of companies that still need women in their leadership ranks and numerous women across the board who still need sponsors,” explained Faith Taylor, EWNJ Board Member, Co-Chair of A Seat at the Table, and Professor at Feliciano Business School of Montclair State University.



The A Seat at the Table Breakfast will also include a Fireside Chat featuring Pamela J. Craig, former Chief Financial Officer of Accenture and board member at Merck & Co., Inc. in conversation with Linda Willett, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

The full list of EWNJ honorees is available here. For more information about the organization, please visit www.ewnj.org . To register for the A Seat at the Table Corporate Gender Diversity Awards Breakfast, visit www.ewnj.org/events .

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.93 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $7.0 billion as of September 30, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

About EWNJ

Founded in 1980, EWNJ is the leading senior-level executive women’s organization that is committed to increasing the number of women serving on corporate boards and in the top leadership of New Jersey corporations. To this end, we publish a biennial report on the number of women on boards and in the senior governance of public companies in New Jersey. This report is the only one of its kind in the state.

We also host an array of events designed to offer women executives prime networking opportunities, to amplify our gender diversity advocacy efforts, and to raise funds for our work including our Graduate Merit Award Program, which is focused on establishing a pipeline of women leaders. As the largest provider of scholarships to women who are non-traditional graduate students in New Jersey, we are proud to have awarded over $1.3 million dollars to deserving candidates over the last 30 years.

Denise M. Pace-Sanders

908-470-3322

dpace@pgbank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.