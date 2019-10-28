Hex Five Adds MultiZone™ Security Isolation with Micron’s Authenta™ Flash

Enabling secure execution of multiple subsystems from storage to application processor

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hex Five Security Inc. today announced the availability of MultiZone™ Security Trusted Execution Environment for Micron’s Authenta™-enabled flash technology.



Hex Five’s open standard technology provides software-defined hardware-enforced separation for multiple application domains, with full isolation of data, programs and peripherals. Contrary to traditional solutions, MultiZone™ Security requires no hypervisor software or hardware support for virtualization: open source libraries, third party binaries, and legacy code can be configured in minutes to achieve unprecedented levels of safety and security.

Authenta-enabled flash, with its integrated secure element function, can perform code and data integrity checks and cryptographic locking of memory regions. MultiZone™ Security firmware relies on this strong layer of trust and protection for secure boot and separation policies.

“Authenta-enabled flash brings forth a quick and safe way to integrate MultiZone™ Security into IoT and Automotive platforms where connectivity and consolidation requirements inexorably lead to an increased attack surface,” said Cesare Garlati, Founder of Hex Five Security, Inc.

“MultiZone Security isolates multiple workloads on the same application processors, complementing Micron Authenta flash technology’s ability to protect and harden firmware,” said Jeff Shiner, director for IoT Security Solutions for Micron’s Embedded Business Unit. “Together, they provide a strong foundation for embedded multitenant systems and delivery of edge device mobility services while tackling untrusted supply chain risks."

MultiZone™ Security enabled by Authenta™ will be demonstrated to the general public at the Micron Authenta Workshop on November 5th, 2019 in San Jose, California – free registration at http://go.micron.com/TS-2019-11-04-Security-Summit_LP.html

About Hex Five Security, Inc.

