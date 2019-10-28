Anionic Surfactants Market is expected to grow USD 23.71 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

Anionic Surfactants Market Size – USD 16.82 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.3%, Anionic Surfactants Industry Trends – extensive research and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the anionic surfactants market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widespread end uses of anionic surfactants, growth in the home care, personal care, construction, and agriculture sector, stringent regulating policies regarding use of conventional surfactants, extensive research and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the anionic surfactants market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global anionic surfactants market was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.71 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the anionic surfactants market. Anionic surfactants market is expected to gain traction due to the heavy surge of demand driven by the parallel growth of end user industries like home care, building and construction, pharmaceuticals and many more. The personal care and home care industry in recent years has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the rising population, increasing per capita income of people and rising standard of living in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth of anionic surfactants market is expected to be restrained due to environmental concerns rising all over the world. Governments have enforced strict emission and safety norms. Constant research and development activities are being funded the companies to continually overcome this challenge, to roll out innovations and products which help them capture the majority of the market. It is expected that bio-based anionic surfactants would diversify the application segments and help in growing the market further.

Anionic surfactants market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.5% and 4.2% CAGR, respectively.

Parallel growth in the construction and agriculture segment due to rising worldwide population and increasing demand is expected to grow the anionic surfactants market further.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow due to rampant diseases and improving healthcare facilities across the globe.

Oil and Gas industry has extensive use of anionic surfactants and is also on the rise due to the constant increase in demand for non-renewable fuels. This would help anionic surfactant market expand further.

Key participants include AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Clariant, Schärer + Schläpfer AG, Goulston Technologies, Inc., Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Bendale Chemicals, Stepan Company, Vance Group Ltd., Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., G International, Inc., Desmet Ballestra.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the anionic surfactants market on the basis of product type, chemical composition, end use, application and region:

By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Bio-based Surfactants

Synthetic Surfactants

By Chemical Composition type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Lignosulfonate

Alcohol Ether Sulphates/Fatty Alcohol Sulphates

Alkyl Sulphates/Ether Sulphates

Sarcosinates

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

Others

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Wetting Agent

Pesticide or Herbicide Applications

Household Detergent

Others

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Home Care

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Construction

Textile manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

