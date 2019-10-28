MERGER ALERT – ACHN, RARX, and IPHS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN)
Merger Announcement: October 16, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Achillion will receive $6.50 in cash, plus potential additional contingent considerations for each share of Achillion they own.
To learn more about the ACHN investigation and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna/achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc
Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX)
Merger Announcement: October 10, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal Ra Pharma shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each Ra Pharma share at closing.
To learn more about the RARX investigation and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc
Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS)
Merger Announcement: October 21, 2019
Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, One Rock will acquire all of Innophos’ outstanding shares for $32.00 per share in cash.
To learn more about the IPHS investigation and your rights, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/mna/innophos-holdings-inc
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
