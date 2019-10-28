Integrated Cannabis Solutions Issues Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- S1 Filing Update



CUP Update 9.5 Acres

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc., (OTCPINK: IGPK) would like to issue an update regarding several things the Company has been working on.

The S1 is on hold for up to but no longer than 2 weeks, so the outstanding deals can Close and be included in the S1 filing. We decided to wait a bit longer rather than file Amendments to the S1 which can cause delays in getting an approval. The two deals are with the shareholders of a cannabis operation in Los Angeles, that have an operating dispensary and hold licenses for Manufacturing and Distribution.

The deals are not in jeopardy of not closing, they just may not close on our schedule. If the S1 is filed without including the 2 deals, the closings will be delayed until after the S1 has become effective as not to interfere or cause a delay. The Company has 2 outside Directors ready to join the Board and sit on both the Audit and Compensation Committees when the S1 is filed. The new Directors will add years of business and Mergers and Acquisitions experience to the team.

We are going through the steps to submit the application for the CUP on the 9.5 acres. Part of the process is designing the layout of what the operations on the site will look like. After the architect has completed the renderings we will release them to the public.

IGPK's priorities are to file the S1, close the two pending deals, get the CUP application submitted, get the CUP for the farm in WI, and close the farm in WI.

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.



Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

For additional information about this release please contact:



Investor Relations:

Matt Dwyer



matt@igpk.org

www.igpk.org

Twitter @IGPKOTC



954-906-0098



