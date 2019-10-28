Silver Air Serves California Coastal Corridor with Newly Added Lear 60 at VNY

Expanding Company’s Wide Range of Los Angeles Charter Options from BBJ to Lear 60

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and New York, has added a mid-cabin Lear 60 jet to its managed fleet.

Based at Van Nuys Airport (VNY) in Los Angeles, the newly painted Lear 60 features a modern interior with seating for seven passengers and ATG 5000 inflight Wi-Fi. Its wireless media streaming device provides cabin entertainment, cabin control, and a moving map in one unit accessed wirelessly from personal electronic devices.

“With Los Angeles being one of largest charter hubs in the country, there has been an increasing demand for mid-cabin aircraft to service the coastal corridor and beyond,” said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “Our Lear 60 now under PURE Jet Management is a perfect addition to Silver Air’s Van Nuys fleet, and it is available now for charter.”

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet with bases across the United States, while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

In addition to its fleet of Gulfstream jets, Silver Air manages and operates other light to large-cabin jets from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech. Silver Air is also the only operator to offer unrestricted charter availability on a Boeing Business Jet.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned an ARGUS Platinum rating and the company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/ .

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir , www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir , and www.instagram.com/FlySilverAir .

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets, including the Boeing Business Jet. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

