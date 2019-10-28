Vision Source® Hosts Largest Online Member Event in History

/EIN News/ -- Member optometrists receive exclusive, limited-time pricing as they make nearly 39,000 virtual visits to 27 participating vendor booths

KINGWOOD, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Initiated in 2016, the Virtual Exchange® brings Vision Source optometrist members and vendors together in a virtual event that has been tremendously successful for all involved. Members can buy top-tier equipment and optical products at significantly discounted prices while vendors are able to generate significant revenue in a highly efficient manner. An event that has grown every year since inception, the recently concluded 2019 session included records in member attendance and participation, volume of purchases, and total proceeds.

“At Vision Source, we are constantly working on new, innovative ways to create value for our member optometrists and vendor partners,” says Vision Source President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Greenwood. “This particular event is highly unique and fundamentally different than any other show in the optical industry. It was created to provide another channel through which vendors can reach our collective membership with great product deals.”

Executed completely online over seven days, Vision Source members visited virtual booths supported by participating vendors. The 2019 session featured nearly 39,000 visits to the virtual vendor booths. “It has been amazing to see this grow into what it is today,” adds Vision Source Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amir Khoshnevis. “Anytime we receive highly positive feedback on an initiative from both Vision Source members and our vendor partners, we know we are onto something good.”

Dr. David McBride, a Vision Source member since 2002 made significant purchases during the event. “I was excited to get great deals in the Virtual Exchange. I ordered both CooperVision and Bausch + Lomb contacts and added a new Frame Dream® line. This is another great example of how Vision Source makes its members more profitable!”

CooperVision® has been participating in the Vision Source Virtual Exchange, as a vendor, since its inception. “Vision Source is a great partner and they do a fantastic job of representing and supporting their membership. This virtual event gives us a direct channel to connect with Vision Source members in a very meaningful way.” states CooperVision Senior Corporate Account Manager Ranjan Misra, “We had a tremendous experience this year and will absolutely be back in 2020.”

About Vision Source

Founded in 1991, Vision Source is North America's most extensive network of independent optometrists consisting of over 4,500 optometrists. The clinicians in the Vision Source network enjoy access to newly evolving patient channels, including an expanding list of leading medical groups and integrated health systems with whom Vision Source optometrists collaborate. Additionally, members benefit from a wide range of innovative technologies, practice management tools, strategic marketing, and purchasing power. Leveraging these tools, the clinicians offer comprehensive eye care to their patients delivering an industry-leading patient experience. For more information, call 888-558-2020 or visit www.visionsource.com .

Contact:

Michael Marcroft

MMarcroft@VisionSource.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4cb330c-0abb-47c6-b2cf-17b908eb35a0





Vision Source® Hosts Largest Online Member Event in History Executed completely online over seven days, Vision Source members visited virtual booths supported by participating vendors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.