UDOT to auction off mixed-use properties in growing region of Salt Lake City County

Surplus land between SR 111 and Mountain View Corridor to go on sale in final UDOT online auction of 2019

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will hold an online auction of prime, mixed-use development land in Salt Lake City County, Utah. The 50.7 acres of surplus property is off a major highway in a rapidly developing area of the county.



UDOT will auction the property via an online platform created and managed by SVN Auction Services. The auction, the largest so far and the last one for 2019, is scheduled to run from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7.

The acreage on SR 111 is the largest of 16 properties up for auction during that period, and has a starting bid of $4.5 million. The starting bids for all 16 properties total more than $9.3 million.

“The SR 111 property is highly versatile: The zoning permits both residential and commercial use,” said Louis B. Fisher, III , national director of SVN Auction Services. “It’s situated between two busy roadways, and the average income of the surrounding neighborhood is higher than the state average.”

The property is split into two parcels. One contains about 38 acres that sits along SR 111. The smaller, about 12 acres, will connect to SR 111 from a bridge scheduled for construction. The busy Mountain View Corridor lies to the east of the property.

“This whole area will be getting some major improvements in transportation and infrastructure in the near future,” Fisher said. “This is highly desirable property and an excellent opportunity, whether the buyer wants to develop it for retail, commercial or residential.”

The other properties up for auction are in the Utah cities of Riverton, West Valley City, Clinton, Roy, West Haven and Syracuse.

The auction website at www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov provides continuous access to UDOT property information. Qualified buyers can bid from the website in real time. The auctions comply with the state’s recently established process for the sale of surplus property .

UDOT’s online auction in March included 89 approved bidders from four states. Entities working with UDOT on this project include the SVN Auction Services team of Fisher and Dave Gilmore, and Chet Barber and Tia Shim of SVN Alta Commercial in Salt Lake City.

Darek Sagers, UDOT's deputy director of rights-of-way, said UDOT has been pleased with the online auction process so far. “We’ve been very glad to see things go so smoothly,” Sagers said. “The buyers are receptive to the convenience of the platform. It’s been a win for both sides as we continue to market this surplus property.”

More information on the auction is available at www.udotauctions.utah.gov/auctions .

Contacts

Louis B. Fisher, III, CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services / 954-931-0592 / fisherL@svn.com

Ken Zeszutko, Z Corp. PR / 321-213-1818 / kenz@zcorppr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc1790a0-6edd-4e89-929c-5668f53d8a62

