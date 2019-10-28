ALION ANNOUNCES GOLD SPONSORSHIP OF GTC DC 2019

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies announced today that it will be a Gold Sponsor of GTC DC 2019, part of NVIDIA’s premier GPU Technology Conference series.

“We are thrilled to be a sponsor again this year at GTC DC. Alion is helping our mission partner’s win at the speed of computation, and this event gives us the opportunity to collaborate with serious technologists and connect with government leaders,” said Todd Borkey, Alion’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our Technical Director, John Eubank will be presenting the Big Data Platform as a Killer DevSecOps Platform for Federal AI Projects on November 6. This forum is a great opportunity to exchange and learn from the best Artificial Intelligence minds in the industry.”

Several of Alion’s technologies will be on display at the event. We invite all attendees to stop by our Booth #307 from November 5 – 6 and learn how to Build the AI Enterprise, develop AI Powered Edge Devices, and infuse AI into Distributed and Collaborative LVC systems.

To learn more about this event visit NVIDIA’s GTC DC webpage: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc-dc/

To learn more about AI at Alion visit our website at: https://www.alionscience.com/AppliedAi/

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation’s most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Big Data Analytics and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

