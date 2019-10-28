CVAT Announces Kickstarter Campaign for Product Using Their Technology

/EIN News/ -- Chatsworth, CA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc.’s (CTi) (OTCQB: CVAT ) (BERLIN: WTC), strategic partner, Alchemy Beverages, Inc. (ABI) launches a successful Kickstarter campaign https://abiteam.barmuze.com/ABI



Alchemy Beverages Inc. (ABI), the licensing partner of CTi’s patented technology for altering composition and accelerating the conversion of ingredients to enhance flavors and taste profiles of alcoholic beverages, while mitigating the presence of harsh acids, has successfully launched its Barmuze home device on Kickstarter.

CTi is a major shareholder in ABI and will receive royalty payments from all revenues associated with their licensed technology.

This home product has been in development for several years and the final design and prototype is now fully completed. ABI has begun taking pre-orders on Kickstarter and expects to begin shipping these first units to consumers in May 2020.

“This is one of the most exciting uses for our proprietary technology,” says Roman Gordon, CTi’s founder and Technology Manager. “This is the first consumer product encompassing our patented technology and we are excited to work with ABI to see this product fully functional and available to the consumer market.”

Barmuze is set to take advantage of the consumer’s desire to have a cleaner drink and a healthier lifestyle. Verified by several independent laboratory and university studies, utilizing CTi’s patented technology in Barmuze, a substantial portion of the impurities present in the original brands is substantially reduced. In addition, Barmuze reduces much of the unpleasant harshness by converting unpleasant acids into pleasant tasting esters.

“Bottom line is, the consumer can enjoy a better tasting drink with much less of the bad stuff -- and maybe even a better morning after,” said Mark Geist, CEO of ABI. He continued, “With the launch of our successful Kickstarter we have taken the first step to get this game changing technology and product into the hands of the consumer. The campaign started on October 7 and will close on November 14. We welcome everyone to go to Kickstarter https://abiteam.barmuze.com/ABI and become an early adapter.”

About CTi

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 30 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

About ABI

Alchemy Beverages Inc. (ABI) was established in 2018 to introduce the proprietary and patented Clarification Technology to the market. ABI is changing the way alcohol is produced and consumed. Dedicated to democratizing the experience of responsible drinking, with their first to market product, Barmuze, they are empowering consumers to drink the best possible version of their favorite spirit. https://barmuze.com/

Forward Looking Statement

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@ctinanotech.com

http://cvatinfo.com/

Phone (818) 718-0905



