Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 28 October 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees











Consideration excluding fees



($)



Consideration excluding fees



(€)* 21/10/2019 NYSE 11,329 156.0592 1,767,994.68 1,582,381.35 23/10/2019 NYSE 13,700 152.8842 2,094,513.54 1,883,047.33 24/10/2019 NYSE 5,300 155.2126 822,626.78 739,240.46 25/10/2019 NYSE 22,000 155.8994 3,429,786.80 3,087,950.66



Total







- 52,329 155.0750 8,114,921.80 7,292,619.79

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 25 October 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 149,999,949.15 for No. 1,063,109 common shares purchased on the MTA (equal to the full amount of the Second Tranche to be executed on MTA as announced on 1 July 2019)

USD 51,256,453.54 (Euro 46,444,013.50*) for No. 333,714 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,373,857 common shares held in treasury as of 25 October 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.26% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment



