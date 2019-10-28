NEW SafeSonic 25-L Level Sensor
Loop Powered Ultrasonic Level and Distance Sensor for Class I Division 1 Hazardous Areas
* Intrinsically safe design
* Two-wire, 4-20 mA current loop powered
* Top or bottom NPT mounting threads
* Chemically resistant PVDF lower body
* Potted for wet and dirty applications
* Ruggedized piezoelectric ultrasonic transducer
* UV resistant, potted-in cable or 4-pin M12 connector*
* Certified for hazardous environments in US & Canada
* Can be used to measure many liquid chemicals
* Non-contact measurement
* Reliable operation in wet and dirty environments
* Low energy and low wiring cost
* Simple mounting with standard threads
Tim Cetto
Senix
+1 802-489-7300
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.