NEW SafeSonic 25-L Level Sensor

Ultrasonic Level and Distance Sensor Senix Level and Distance Sensors

Loop Powered Ultrasonic Level and Distance Sensor for Class I Division 1 Hazardous Areas

Your team is by far one of the best suppliers we’ve had the pleasure to deal with.” — Murray Irrigation

HINESBURG, VERMONT, USA, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Senix SafeSonic ultrasonic level transmitter is intrinsically safe (IS) and CSA rated for Class I Division 1 hazardous areas in the US and Canada. It has a maximum range of 25 feet (7.62 meters) and is typically used for tank level measurement but can also be used for other hazardous area applications such as measuring the roll diameter on coating machinery. The transmitter sensing element is chemically resistant, and the electrical connection is a two-wire loop-powered 4-20 mA output. The SafeSonic 25-L is pre-calibrated from 1 and 25 feet but can be user-calibrated to other ranges using optional accessories.* Intrinsically safe design* Two-wire, 4-20 mA current loop powered* Top or bottom NPT mounting threads* Chemically resistant PVDF lower body* Potted for wet and dirty applications* Ruggedized piezoelectric ultrasonic transducer* UV resistant, potted-in cable or 4-pin M12 connector** Certified for hazardous environments in US & Canada* Can be used to measure many liquid chemicals* Non-contact measurement* Reliable operation in wet and dirty environments* Low energy and low wiring cost* Simple mounting with standard threads



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.