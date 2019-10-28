Defense Technologies International Corp. Shareholders Update

/EIN News/ -- DEL MAR, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC: DTII) (The Company) is pleased to provide an update on its progress.



Presenting the ‘Passive Portal’ at the TASBO Convention, Corpus Christi, TX.

In June 2018, we presented the Passive Portal system at the TASBO convention. TASBO is an independent, not-for-profit professional association that is dedicated to being the trusted resource for school finance and operations for schools in Texas. Currently TASBO has approximately 6,500 members representing more than 1,200 school districts in Texas.

Our ‘Passive Portal’ was presented to the public for the first time with great success.

Beta Test

On October 2, 2018, The Company completed a successful two-day Beta Test at a high school near Austin, TX, where over forty participants were scanned during one phase of the test, including a plain clothed resource officer, who after being scanned was called “Mr. Christmas Tree” due to the Passive Portal system detecting all of the armament on his person. The Company’s ‘Passive Portal’ performed well during the two-day tests. This beta-testing provided important insight into the ‘Passive Portal’ technology, its multiple potential uses in the educational environment as well as other public venues.

COMPLETION of R&D to Market Prototype

The Company thanks to its relentless drive to the final goal, as of June 2019 is proud to announce that it now has a Passive Portal system that is ready for quantity production. The Company has performed countless in-house and many public demonstrations to get to this point. Further tests and demonstrations to date have proven that the newest iteration of the Passive Portal performs as designed without failure.

“Testing a system, such as the Passive Portal, needs to be very rigorous, so that we provide a very accurate and superior security system,” states Merrill Moses, the Company’s CEO. “Thorough testing is necessary to find any problems that the system may have and to ensure our product is the most trusted system on the market,” Moses added.

Additions to the DTII-Team

In May of 2019, the Company appointed Mr. David King of King Distributor LLC, Lake Ridge, VA as the Eastern Seaboard Marketing Director.

In June of 2019, the Company signed Mr. Stuart Young of Halo Securities, Margate, FL, as distributor for the State of Florida.

In September of 2019, the Company engaged Privateer Market Force Inc. as its National Marketing and Distribution Developer. Privateer’s mission for the Company and its Passive Portal is to provide marketing planning and activity to develop distribution and marketing systems and sales that will insure very rapid national market penetration in each targeted market segment whether they be high schools, restaurants and/or other public venues with security concerns.

Sale and Purchase Orders for the ‘Passive Portal’

In August of 2019, distributor Halo Securities ordered and fully paid five Passive Portal Systems.

To date the company has received a total of 125 Purchase Orders for the Passive Portal system with a 10% deposit paid.

Quantity Production Funding

The Company is presently engaged in negotiating substantial funding to start full production of the ‘Passive Portal’. This production phase will allow the Company to fulfill larger orders and satisfy the current purchase orders that are on the books

We are pleased to present the Company’s Video Production of the “Passive Portal,” the Company’s walk-through, passive weapons (guns, knives, etc.) detector scanner.



Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/rFV6Y1tOdG4

Technical Video: https://youtu.be/uv4EYsjUmL4

The ‘Passive Portal’ uses the 'Earth’s Magnetic Fields' with no emissions for detection of dangerous weapons in the educational environment and is extremely safe for any person passing through. Other competing devices use technology with emissions that many parents, teachers and administrators are wary of. The ‘Passive Portal’ is state-of-the-art for this security purpose and is significantly less expensive, allowing for more life-saving units to be deployed.

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, visit www.passivesecurityscan.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com







