HempWave Now Offering Seedlings and Clones in Texas

Texas House Bill 1325 Opens Door for Hemp Farming in Texas, as HempWave Prepares to Supply Early Adopters

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HempWave announced today that it is offering hemp seedlings and clones to farms in Texas. Presale opportunities are available to buyers immediately, with details to be determined when licensing begins for Texas growers sometime in 2020.



According to the USDA, at over 57 million acres of harvested cropland, Texas has the greatest farming area in the country. Following the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in the US Congress, on June 10, 2019, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 1325 making industrial hemp legal in the state. Texas must submit a state hemp plan to the USDA and await approval before issuing licenses to growers and related businesses.

In anticipation of those licenses being issued, growers will be able to plant seedlings and clones pre-purchased from HempWave at a 35% discount or participate in our Joint Venture program.

HempWave joint ventures make the hemp market accessible to first-time and existing hemp farmers by providing the supply chain and industry-specific guidance to plant, harvest, and sell with confidence. Partner growers will have access to HempWave’s experience in growing, quality products, business network, proprietary tracking systems, and quality assurance protocols.

Anticipated revenues in the coming year from existing and future joint ventures total over $90MM across several thousand acres. These partnerships will serve to fulfill existing orders of over one million pounds of biomass to contracted manufacturers.

“The Texas market is enormous, and we are excited to be a part of it,” said HempWave Farm Success Manager, Shaun Alexander. “We’re already talking with some amazing farmers and business owners there, and they are putting the pieces in place so they’re ready to go early next year. It’s clear that Texas is ready to grow hemp, and we’re ready to help.”

The vibrant existing farming industry in Texas presents a large opportunity for businesses in states where hemp cultivation is already underway. HempWave’s greenhouses are in full production of seeds, seedlings and clones, allowing the Arizona-based operation to provide Texas growers not only with quality plant material but access to its ever-growing supply chain and best practices.

“Farmers everywhere want to get into hemp, but many still need information and support in order to gain the confidence to begin,” Alexander said. “HempWave brings those education pieces and that access to great planting stock. And we’re looking to build relationships that increase the success of the farms and the communities from the beginning of the process to the end.”

HempWave and Celexus

As of 2019, HempWave has agreed to be acquired by Celexus, Inc. ( OTCQB: CXUS ) . It is anticipated that the acquisition will be finalized February 2020 at the annual Shareholders Meeting, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information about HempWave, becoming a HempWave agricultural partner or for insights into cannabidiol or CBD-derived products, please visit www.HempWave.com or email info@HempWave.com or Call 888-995-4891.

About HempWave

Formed in 2018, HempWave partners with farmers across the United States to grow, cultivate, and harvest commercial-grade hemp plants and seeds to produce medicinal grade cannabidiol (CBD oils) and other hemp byproducts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For additional information regarding such forward-looking statements, see https://hempwave.com/forward-looking-statements .

CONTACT:

Kyle Kepner, kyle@globalservices.group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.