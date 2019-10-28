DrChrono Partners with Kapitus to Provide Financing Options for Physician Practices

DrChrono now offers new service through Kapitus to help medical practices secure loans to grow business

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., a leading platform provider for medical practices, today announced a new partnership with Kapitus , a veteran in the small and medium-sized business alternative lending space.



Working with Kapitus’ Helix Healthcare Financing Group , healthcare practices can now secure financing to build their business, cover gaps in insurance reimbursements, purchase new equipment, make renovations or to cover any other business-related projects. DrChrono will facilitate introductions to Kapitus for its clients so these practices can continue to make investments in the technology and equipment they need to run a growing, modern healthcare practice.

“Every physician's practice needs financing at one time or another to continue to expand their business, invest in the necessary medical equipment, hardware and software they need to stay competitive and meet their financial obligations,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “We are building out our marketplace service offerings and partnering with companies like Kapitus that give growing practices the tools they need to build a thriving business.”

“Through our Helix Healthcare Financing we specialize in providing financing options that meet the specific needs of medical offices - whether that be dealing with gaps in insurance reimbursements or the need to purchase expensive but necessary medical equipment to treat their patients,” said Arun Narayan, Chief Product Officer of Kapitus. “We are excited to partner with DrChrono as we are commonly aligned on helping small to medium-sized physician practices become profitable. We are confident that our array of financing solutions will empower them to not just invest wisely, but also grow their business.”

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The Healthcare Partner Platform Marketplace offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. DrChrono has attracted thousands of physicians, over 17.8 million patients, 69 million appointments booked and 11 billion dollars in medical billing processed through the platform. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

About Kapitus

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in NYC, Kapitus empowers small businesses to succeed by providing the best financing options – when they need it and how they need it. Whether we are working with a business directly or through a strategic partner , we work diligently to provide the most convenient, cost-effective and appropriate financing solution for a business’s needs. With one application business owners can apply for multiple types of financing, saving time and money, while eliminating the stress that comes with applying to different lenders. At Kapitus, we believe that business owners should be able to focus on running their business, while we take care of the financing. To learn more, visit www.kapitus.com .

