Applications for Healthcare Financial Excellence Awards Available Now

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The application period for the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle is now open. This award recognizes organizations whose innovative and effective strategies have enabled them to achieve excellence in revenue cycle performance. The five award categories include hospitals, critical access hospitals, hospital systems, integrated delivery systems and physician practices.

Winners excel in meeting industry standard revenue-cycle benchmarks, implementing the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense initiatives, and achieving outstanding patient satisfaction.

Geisinger Health System Manager of Revenue Management Professional Operations Brian Babilon, a 2019 winner, said, “The MAP Award for Geisinger is really a big validation that all the hard work and all the process improvements we put in, are really are making a difference. Being validated as one of the top performing healthcare facilities... makes [employees] step back for a bit and see what they are doing and how it makes a difference.”

The first part of the application is due on February 18, 2020. Organizations that qualify for further consideration will be contacted in March to submit the second and final part of the application. Award winners will be recognized at HFMA’s Annual Conference, to be held June 28- July 1, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their peers.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

