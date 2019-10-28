Global Smart Parking Market to Garner $11.55 Billion by 2025 at 11.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in parking concern across the world, rise in demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology, and rise in number of vehicles are the major drivers for the global Smart parking market. The IoT segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Based on region, North America held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart parking market was accounted for $5.00 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $11.55 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Rise in parking concern across the world, surge in demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology, and increase in number of vehicles are the major drivers for the global smart parking market. However, high implementation cost & configuration complexity hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investments on building driverless vehicles and government initiatives for smart cities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global smart parking market is divided on the basis of type, technology, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into on-street and off-street. The off-street segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into IoT, ultrasonic, and RFID. The IoT segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. However, the ultrasonic segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global smart parking market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as PArklayer, Omnitec group, Klaus Multiparking Systems, Amano Mcgann, Inc., Dongyang Menics Co. Ltd, Urbiotica, Smart Parking Ltd., IEM SA, IPS Group Inc., Mindteck, and Swarco AG.

