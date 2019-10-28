National MI Announces Integration with Ellie Mae’s Total Quality Loan Program

Enhanced integration will give lenders using Encompass a faster, easier process when ordering National MI’s Rate GPS

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), and Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today announced an enhanced integration of National MI with Ellie Mae’s Total Quality Loan (TQL®) program. Starting in mid-November, Encompass users who insure loans with National MI will experience a more streamlined process when ordering MI and obtaining Rate GPS quotes.



Encompass MI Service within Ellie Mae TQL improves operational efficiencies by reducing manual steps needed such as re-authentication. Customers can use Encompass as a single source of record for their loan transactions to monitor material data changes in loan files and maintain all transactions and communications in one place. The system also helps to ensure that the information is accurate and organized.

"National MI's enhanced integration with Ellie Mae's TQL program provides lenders with a more efficient mortgage insurance quoting and ordering process," said Norm Fitzgerald, senior vice president, national field sales, National MI. "Now, through Encompass, lender customers can obtain National MI Rate GPS quotes, order mortgage insurance and submit loan documents without leaving the system, allowing for a more automated and streamlined experience."

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements about future, not past, events and involve certain important risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the performance of National MI's enhanced integration with Ellie Mae's TQL program. Any or all of our forward–looking statements in this press release may turn out to be inaccurate. More information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions affecting National MI can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward–looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, operating results, business strategy and financial needs. All forward–looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. You are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Press Contact for National MI

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510)788-8417

© 2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.



