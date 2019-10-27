U.S.-UAE Joint Statement On Artificial Intelligence Cooperation

DUBAI, UAE – The United States of America and the United Arab Emirates reaffirm their shared commitment to a strong bilateral relationship within the framework of the U.S.-UAE Strategic Energy Dialogue first established in 2010 and reiterated in 2017. U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama met to exchange views on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in improving grid resilience, increasing energy exploration and environmental sustainability, optimizing transportation and enabling smarter cities, improving water resource management, and in the discovery of new materials and compounds. They identified opportunities for DOE’s Artificial Intelligence & Technologies Office and the Dubai Futures Foundation to hold further discussions, and agreed to explore the potential to expand the U.S.-UAE Strategic Dialogue to include cooperation on areas of mutual interest in AI. The parties also reiterated the importance of addressing energy security challenges through public and private sector partnerships and investment to support the research, development and deployment of all forms of energy and technologies.

