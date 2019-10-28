Global Volt/VAr Management Industry
Volt/VAr Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$185. 1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Distribution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$254.1 Million by the year 2025, Distribution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Distribution will reach a market size of US$12.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$50.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Eaton Corporation PLC; GE Grid Solutions; Landis+Gyr AG; Open Systems International, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Utilidata, Inc.; Varentec, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Volt/VAr Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Volt/VAr Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Volt/VAr Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Distribution (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Distribution (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Distribution (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Transmission (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Transmission (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Transmission (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Generation (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Generation (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Generation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Hardware (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Hardware (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Software & Services (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Software & Services (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Software & Services (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Volt/VAr Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Volt/VAr Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Volt/VAr Management Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Volt/VAr Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Volt/VAr
Management in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Volt/VAr Management Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Volt/VAr Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Volt/VAr Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Chinese Volt/VAr Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Volt/VAr Management Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Volt/VAr Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Volt/VAr Management Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Volt/VAr Management Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Volt/VAr Management Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 50: Volt/VAr Management Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Volt/VAr Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Volt/VAr Management Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Volt/VAr Management Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Volt/VAr Management Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Volt/VAr Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Italian Volt/VAr Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Volt/VAr Management Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Volt/VAr Management in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Volt/VAr Management Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Volt/VAr Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Volt/VAr Management Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 81: Volt/VAr Management Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Volt/VAr Management Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 84: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Volt/VAr Management Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 92: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Volt/VAr Management Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Volt/VAr Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 100: Volt/VAr Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Volt/VAr Management Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Volt/VAr Management Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Volt/VAr Management Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Volt/VAr Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Volt/VAr Management Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Volt/VAr Management Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Volt/VAr Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Volt/VAr Management Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Volt/VAr Management in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Volt/VAr Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Volt/VAr Management Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 128: Volt/VAr Management Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Volt/VAr Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Volt/VAr Management Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 140: Volt/VAr Management Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Volt/VAr Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Volt/VAr Management Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Volt/VAr Management Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Volt/VAr Management Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Volt/VAr Management Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Volt/VAr Management Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 156: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Volt/VAr Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Latin America
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Volt/VAr Management Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Volt/VAr Management Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Volt/VAr Management Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Volt/VAr Management Historic Market
by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: Volt/VAr Management Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Volt/VAr
Management in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Volt/VAr Management Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Volt/VAr Management: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Volt/VAr Management Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Volt/VAr Management Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 179: Volt/VAr Management Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Volt/VAr Management in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Volt/VAr Management Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Volt/VAr Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Volt/VAr Management Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Volt/VAr Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Volt/VAr Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Volt/VAr Management Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Volt/VAr Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Volt/VAr Management Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Volt/VAr Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Volt/VAr Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Volt/VAr Management Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Volt/VAr Management Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 201: Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Volt/VAr Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Volt/VAr Management Market in Africa by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Volt/VAr Management Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
LANDIS+GYR AG
OPEN SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
UTILIDATA, INC.
VARENTEC, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799937/?utm_source=GNW
