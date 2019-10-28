Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$904. 3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 2%. Abrasives, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799952/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$743.4 Million by the year 2025, Abrasives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Abrasives will reach a market size of US$26.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$255.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A Innovative International Ltd.; Colfax Corporation; Flow International Corporation; Hornet Cutting Systems; KMT Waterjet Systems, Inc.; Koike Aronson, Inc.; OMAX Corporation; Semyx LLC; The Lincoln Electric Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799952/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Pure Waterjet Cutting (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 5: Pure Waterjet Cutting (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 6: Pure Waterjet Cutting (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 7: Abrasive Waterjet Cutting (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Abrasive Waterjet Cutting (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Abrasive Waterjet Cutting (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Abrasives (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Abrasives (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Abrasives (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Nozzles (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Nozzles (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Nozzles (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Water Filters (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Water Filters (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Water Filters (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Gratings (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Gratings (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Gratings (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Focus Tubes (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Focus Tubes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Focus Tubes (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Ceramics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Ceramics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Ceramics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 39: Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 45: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 46: United States Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 51: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 57: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 59: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waterjet

Cutting Machine Consumables in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waterjet

Cutting Machine Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 68: Japanese Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Chinese Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 79: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 83: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 86: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 89: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 92: French Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 94: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in France

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Demand for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Review

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Italian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Review

in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: United Kingdom Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 128: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Spanish Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 132: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 134: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 138: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 140: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 144: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 146: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 149: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 152: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Indian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 179: Indian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 182: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 186: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 187: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 189: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 190: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Waterjet Cutting

Machine Consumables: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 203: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Latin American Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Demand for Waterjet Cutting Machine

Consumables in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 215: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 218: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 221: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 226: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 234: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 240: Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Share



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799952/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.