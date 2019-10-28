Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Industry
Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$904. 3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 2%. Abrasives, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$743.4 Million by the year 2025, Abrasives will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Abrasives will reach a market size of US$26.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$255.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A Innovative International Ltd.; Colfax Corporation; Flow International Corporation; Hornet Cutting Systems; KMT Waterjet Systems, Inc.; Koike Aronson, Inc.; OMAX Corporation; Semyx LLC; The Lincoln Electric Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
