Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

Summary Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a chronic, inflammatory, debilitating skin disease that is characterized by the recurrent development of painful nodules and abscesses that rupture.

This leads to the formation of sinus tracts and scarring on the skin.



The exact cause of HS is unknown, and it is hypothesized that genetic and environmental factors are the key causes of the disease Environmental factors such as smoking, obesity, and being overweight are considered to be trigger factors in HS development.Additionally, genetic factors are also believed to play a key role in the development of HS.



DNA studies have revealed that approximately one-third of patients with HS have a family history of HS. Studies have also shown that there are inheritance patterns within families who are affected by HS.



The analyst estimates the 2018 sales for the HS market at approximately $898 million across the 7MM, encompassing the US, the five major European Union countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) and Japan. Over the course of the 10-year forecast period, the HS market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% across the 7MM. Each of the 7MM are anticipated to grow significantly, recording CAGRs of 9.9%, 1.2% and -0.5% across the US, 5EU and Japan, respectively. At the end of 2028, the US will account for 79.1% of sales across the 7MM, while the 5EU and Japan will account for around 20.9% of sales. The higher sales numbers for the US can be attributed to the higher prices of pharmaceuticals and the greater diagnosed prevalence of HS in the region, as well as the anticipated high annual cost of therapy (ACOT) of biologics in the US market.



