GLOBAL BLOOD PLASMA MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS The global blood plasma market is approximated to project a CAGR of 6. 04% during the forecast period. The increasing transplantations across the globe, the increasing use of albumin, and the increasing old age population, are the factors expected to boost the blood plasma market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Plasma is considered to be an essential component of the regulation of body functions.The increase in the number of patients across the globe, due to various disorders, is considered to be one of the primary drivers of the market.



The adoption of immunoglobulin aided in it, holding the largest market share.The rising utilization of recombinant blood plasma products, which is an innovative use of recombinant blood plasma proteins, can hamper the market growth.



The increasing expenses of blood plasma treatment is also a hindrance to the market growth. However, the increase in the awareness of the scope of the blood plasma treatment is set to provide adequate market growth opportunities.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market for blood plasma is analyzed with regards to the markets situated in the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. While the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the region to record the fastest growth, the North American market is set to encompass the largest market share by the end of the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The lucrative opportunities that the market offers, is resulting in the emergence of new players, along with the innovations made by the established players. China Biologic Products Inc., Csl Ltd., Cerus Corp., Grifols International S.A., Baxter International Inc., Octopharma Ag, Biotest Ag, etc. are some of the major organizations in the market.



