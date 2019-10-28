GLOBAL AUGMENTED ANALYTICS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS The global market for augmented analytics is estimated to exhibit growth, with a CAGR of 24. 05% during the projected period. The increase in the awareness regarding augmented analytics by varied organizations, rising adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and rising investments in bots, are the factors predicted to influence the market growth.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The purview of the market involves segments, such as component, deployment, business function, organization size, region, and industry verticals.There is a transition from the conventional manual process into various advanced AI-enabled tools in the analytics market.



Thus, the software segment is estimated to be the biggest contributor to the market.The changing competitive landscape of the market demands a data mining process for efficiency in its function.



The marketing and sales segment is set to be garner huge market space during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global market for augmented analytics is studied by taking into consideration the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.The highest adoption rate in terms of augmented analytics technology is seen in the region of North America.



The region is also estimated to garner the largest market share during the projected period. The vast customer base across various industries, opportunities for innovation, and a skilled workforce are some of the factors driving the market growth in the North American region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There are numerous innovations, mergers, and acquisitions, taking place in the market due to adequate growth opportunities. SAS Institute Inc., Sisense, Oracle, Tableau Software, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Tibco Software, Microstrategy, Qlik, etc. are some of the major companies in the market.



Companies mentioned

1. SALESFORCE

2. SAP SE

3. IBM CORPORATION

4. MICROSOFT

5. ORACLE

6. TABLEAU SOFTWARE

7. MICROSTRATEGY

8. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

9. QLIK

10. TIBCO SOFTWARE

11. SISENSE

